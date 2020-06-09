Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2020
Jun 09, 2020, 16:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Md., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.2 billion as of May 31, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.4 billion, driven by fixed income and alternative net inflows of $0.7 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.4 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $3.2 billion and positive foreign exchange of $0.1 billion.
|
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Amounts in billions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets Under Management
|
Preliminary
|
By asset class:
|
May 2020
|
April 2020
|
March 2020
|
December 2019
|
September 2019
|
June 2019
|
Equity
|
$ 191.1
|
$ 180.5
|
$ 161.2
|
$ 214.0
|
$ 203.3
|
$ 205.6
|
Fixed Income
|
441.1
|
431.6
|
420.2
|
451.8
|
442.7
|
438.0
|
Alternatives
|
73.8
|
73.5
|
74.3
|
74.3
|
72.6
|
70.1
|
Long-Term Assets
|
$ 706.0
|
$ 685.6
|
$ 655.7
|
$ 740.1
|
$ 718.6
|
$ 713.7
|
Liquidity
|
74.2
|
77.5
|
75.1
|
63.4
|
63.2
|
66.5
|
Total
|
$ 780.2
|
$ 763.1
|
$ 730.8
|
$ 803.5
|
$ 781.8
|
$ 780.2
About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $780 billion as of May 31, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.