Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2020

BALTIMORE, Md., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.2 billion as of May 31, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.4 billion, driven by fixed income and alternative net inflows of $0.7 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.4 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $3.2 billion and positive foreign exchange of $0.1 billion.

By asset class:

May 2020

April 2020

March 2020

December 2019

September 2019

June 2019

Equity

$ 191.1

$ 180.5

$ 161.2

$ 214.0

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

Fixed Income

441.1

431.6

420.2

451.8

442.7

438.0

Alternatives

73.8

73.5

74.3

74.3

72.6

70.1



Long-Term Assets

$ 706.0

$ 685.6

$ 655.7

$ 740.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

Liquidity

74.2

77.5

75.1

63.4

63.2

66.5



Total

$ 780.2

$ 763.1

$ 730.8

$ 803.5

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $780 billion as of May 31, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

