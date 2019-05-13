Legg Mason Reports Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year-Ended 2019

BALTIMORE, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.











Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended Financial Results Mar

Dec

Mar

Mar

Mar (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues $ 692.6



$ 704.3



$ 785.1



$ 2,903.3



$ 3,140.3

Operating Expenses 614.5



940.7



685.3



2,800.2



2,816.3

Operating Income (Loss) 78.1



(236.4)



99.7



103.1



324.0

Net Income (Loss)1 49.5



(216.9)



9.3



(28.5)



285.1

Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted1 0.56



(2.55)



0.10



(0.38)



3.01





















Assets Under Management

















(Amounts in billions)

















End of Period Assets Under Management $ 758.0



$ 727.2



$ 754.1



$ 758.0



$ 754.1

Average Assets Under Management 748.7



739.3



766.9



748.0



754.4





















(1) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.



Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason said, "This quarter's results reinforce the benefits of diversification of our investment management platform across asset classes, with alternative and fixed income net inflows offset by decelerating equity net outflows. Our distribution platform contributed with a favorable inflection in retail net flows reflecting higher sales and slower redemptions. We continue to focus on meeting evolving client demand by expanding client choice in investment strategies, vehicles and distribution access. Looking ahead, lead indicators of improving investment performance, ongoing product development, and increasing interest in alternative strategies bode well for organic growth prospects.

"On top of improving fundamental trends, we have refined the perspective and scope of our strategic restructuring which will deliver meaningful cost reductions. Finally, we are thoughtfully allocating capital, including paying down $250 million of our public debt in July, and approving an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend."

Assets Under Management of $758.0 Billion

Assets Under Management were $758.0 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $727.2 billion at December 31, 2018, resulting from $39.2 billion in positive market performance and other, offset by $0.3 billion in realizations, and liquidity outflows of $8.1 billion.





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2019



Assets Under Management ($ in billions) AUM

Flows

Operating

Revenue Yield 1



Equity $ 202.0



$ (1.0)



58 bps



Fixed Income 419.6



0.1



27 bps



Alternative 68.6



0.9

2 60 bps



Long-Term Assets 690.2



0.0









Liquidity 67.8



(8.1)



14 bps



Total $ 758.0



$ (8.1)



37 bps



















(1) Operating revenue yield equals total operating revenues less performance fees divided by average AUM



(2) Excludes realizations of $0.3 billion



At March 31, 2019, fixed income represented 55% of AUM, while equity represented 27%, alternative represented 9% and liquidity represented 9%.

By geography, 69% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 31% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $748.7 billion compared to $739.3 billion in the prior quarter and $766.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Average long-term AUM was $676.1 billion compared to $672.4 billion in the prior quarter and $697.1 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.



Quarterly Performance





1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3

56%

78%

74%

84%



















% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

48%

63%

72%

61%



















(3) See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."



















Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 56% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net income was $49.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $216.9 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition to the net impact of the factors listed below, the changes were driven by two fewer days in the quarter and higher seasonal compensation.

This quarter's results included:

Strategic restructuring costs 4 of $9.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

of , or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $9.2 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, which included Royce management equity plan costs of $2.4 million .

The prior quarter's results included:

Non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $365.2 million , or $3.11 per diluted share, primarily related to commingled fund management contracts at EnTrust Global and RARE Infrastructure.

, or per diluted share, primarily related to commingled fund management contracts at EnTrust and RARE Infrastructure. Net discrete tax expenses and other tax items of $10.5 million , or $0.12 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Corporate restructuring costs4 of $5.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $692.6 million were down 2% compared to $704.3 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

A decrease in separate account and fund advisory fee revenues of $15.3 million , or 2%, reflecting two fewer days in the quarter.

, or 2%, reflecting two fewer days in the quarter. This was partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in performance fees.

Operating expenses were $614.5 million compared to $940.7 million in the prior quarter, but excluding the non-cash impairment charges of $365.2 million in the fiscal third quarter, expenses were up 7%, reflecting:

Higher compensation of $38.8 million driven by a $16.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits, with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a loss of $10.8 million in the prior quarter, as well as seasonal compensation expenses.

driven by a gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits, with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a loss of in the prior quarter, as well as seasonal compensation expenses. An increase in occupancy expenses of $4.9 million driven by Corporate restructuring costs.

driven by Corporate restructuring costs. An increase in other expenses of $4.3 million related to Corporate and other restructuring costs, as well as an increase in affiliate related legal and professional fees.

Non-operating expense was $2.8 million, as compared to $30.3 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Gain on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $10.2 million compared with losses of $4.9 million in the prior quarter.

compared with losses of in the prior quarter. A residual distribution of $8.4 million from an investment holding in the prior quarter.

from an investment holding in the prior quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $4.5 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $2.6 million gain in the prior quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 11.3% compared to (33.6)% in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of the non-cash impairment charges of $365.2 million in the prior quarter. Operating margin, as adjusted5, was 17.1%, as compared to 21.1% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $5.7 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

(4) For the March and December quarters, Strategic restructuring costs include both global business platform as well as other corporate functions

(5) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Operating Results - Comparison to the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net income was $49.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. In addition to the factors listed below, the changes reflecting lower revenues driven by lower average long-term AUM and lower non-pass through performance fees.

This quarter's results included:

Strategic restructuring costs 4 of $9.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

of , or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $9.2 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, which included Royce management equity plan costs of $2.4 million .

The prior year quarter's results included:

A charge of $67.0 million , or $0.76 per diluted share, related to the previously disclosed regulatory matter.

, or per diluted share, related to the previously disclosed regulatory matter. Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $15.5 million , or $0.11 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrust Global acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.8 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

acquisition and transition-related costs of , or per diluted share. Corporate severance costs of $1.9 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $692.6 million down 12% compared with $785.1 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Decreases principally due to lower average long-term AUM.

A decrease in non-pass through performance fees of $21.6 million .

Operating expenses of $614.5 million were down 10% compared with $685.3 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Decreased compensation and distribution and service fees, related to decreased revenues driven by lower average long-term AUM and performance fees.

Regulatory charge of $67.0 million reflected in Other Expenses in the prior year quarter.

reflected in Other Expenses in the prior year quarter. Excluding the regulatory charge, other expenses increased $7.3 million related to Corporate and other restructuring costs, as well as an increase in affiliate related legal and professional fees.

related to Corporate and other restructuring costs, as well as an increase in affiliate related legal and professional fees. A $16.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a loss of $2.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $2.8 million, compared to $43.1 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $10.2 million compared with losses of $11.9 million in the prior year quarter.

compared with losses of in the prior year quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments as described above.

A $4.5 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to an $1.3 million loss in the prior year quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 11.3% as compared to12.7% in the prior year quarter. Operating margin, as adjusted, was 17.1%, as compared to 23.8% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $5.7 million, compared to $8.6 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

Comparison to the Full Fiscal Year 2018

Net loss was $28.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $285.1 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2018. In addition to the factors listed below, the decreased earnings were driven by lower advisory fee and distribution and service fee revenue due to a lower operating revenue yield and lower non-pass through performance fees.

This year's results included:

Non-cash impairment charges of $365.2 million , or $3.07 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Strategic and corporate restructuring costs of $18.5 million , or $0.15 per diluted share.

restructuring costs of , or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $9.2 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, which included Royce management equity plan costs of $2.4 million .

, or per diluted share, which included Royce management equity plan costs of . A charge of $4.2 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, reflecting the previously disclosed regulatory matter.

, or per diluted share, reflecting the previously disclosed regulatory matter. Net discrete tax expenses and other tax items of $7.7 million , or $0.09 per diluted share.

The prior year's results included:

Tax benefit of $213.7 million , or $2.26 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Non-cash impairment charges of $229.0 million , or $1.96 per diluted share

, or per diluted share A charge of $67.0 million , or $0.71 per diluted share, related to a previously disclosed regulatory matter.

, or per diluted share, related to a previously disclosed regulatory matter. Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $31.3 million , or $0.33 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrust Global acquisition and transition-related costs of $7.0 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $2.9 billion were down 8% compared with $3.1 billion in the prior year reflecting:

Lower advisory fee and distribution and service fee revenue due to a lower operating revenue yield.

A decrease in non-pass through performance fees of $83.2 million , and a decrease in pass through performance fees of $59.7 million .

Operating expenses of $2.8 billion were in line with the prior year, but excluding the non-cash impairment charges in both years, and the regulatory charges in both years and contingent consideration credit adjustments, were down 5% reflecting:

Decreased compensation, related to decreased revenues driven by lower average long-term AUM and lower performance fees.

Distribution and servicing expenses decreased $50.0 million resulting from lower AUM on which we pay third party distributors.

resulting from lower AUM on which we pay third party distributors. An $18.8 million increase in other expenses, due to global business platform and other corporate restructuring costs of $20.3 million .

increase in other expenses, due to global business platform and other corporate restructuring costs of . A $10.4 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $12.3 million in the prior year.

Non-operating expense was $74.6 million, compared to $90.2 million in the prior year reflecting:

Gain on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $22.5 million compared with net losses of $1.8 million in the prior year.

compared with net losses of in the prior year. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $2.4 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to a $10.0 million gain in the prior year. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 3.6% as compared to 10.3% in the prior year. Operating margin, as adjusted, was 21.1%, as compared to 24.6% in the prior year.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $35.7 million, compared to $44.6 million in the prior year, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

On April 15, 2019 , S&P Global Ratings affirmed the BBB senior debt rating of Legg Mason and moved the rating outlook to positive from stable.

, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the BBB senior debt rating of Legg Mason and moved the rating outlook to positive from stable. On April 10, 2019 , Clarion Partners acquired a majority stake in Gramercy Europe (Jersey) Limited, a European real estate business specializing in pan-European logistics and industrial assets.

, Clarion Partners acquired a majority stake in Gramercy Europe (Jersey) Limited, a European real estate business specializing in pan-European logistics and industrial assets. On April 8, 2019 , The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a notice of application for exemptive relief for Precidian Investments' proprietary exchange traded fund (ETF) intellectual property, ActiveShares ® .

, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a notice of application for exemptive relief for Precidian Investments' proprietary exchange traded fund (ETF) intellectual property, ActiveShares . On April 2, 2019 Legg Mason announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2019, Legg Mason's cash position was $921.1 million. Total debt was $2.2 billion, and stockholders' equity was $3.7 billion. The ratio of total debt to total capital was 38%, in line with the prior quarter. Seed investments totaled $227.8 million.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40, per share. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2019.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, hosted by Joseph A. Sullivan, will be held at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The call will be open to the general public. Interested participants should access the call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (or for international calls 1-847-413-3238), confirmation number 48533739, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start to ensure connection. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the Investor Relations section of www.leggmason.com.

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Legg Mason website shortly after the release of the financial results.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Legg Mason website, www.leggmason.com , in the Investor Relations section, or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 (or for international calls 1-630-652-3042), enter pass code 48533739# when prompted. Please note that the replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 13, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 27, 2019.

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,™ Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $758.0 billion as of March 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Legg Mason's Annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and, in the Company's, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective. In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned. Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately 88% of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of March 31, 2019, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories. Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets. Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ. The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.







At March 31, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark



































Fixed Income

46%

89%

84%

96%

Equity

47%

45%

45%

35%

Alternatives

98%

83%

97%

100%



Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed-end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Source: Lipper Inc.







At March 31, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year





































% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

















Fixed Income

29%

73%

81%

84%

Equity

67%

54%

63%

36%

Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds)

32%

0%

0%

n/a



LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended







March

December

March

March

March







2019

2018

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues:



















Investment advisory fees:





















Separate accounts $ 251,234

$ 256,657

$ 261,920

$ 1,029,353

$ 1,020,790



Funds 351,312

361,173

394,206

1,479,972

1,564,839



Performance fees 16,371

12,619

46,501

84,900

227,785

Distribution and service fees 72,518

72,185

80,899

302,967

321,936

Other 1,170

1,688

1,526

6,067

4,972





Total operating revenues 692,605

704,322

785,052

2,903,259

3,140,322

























Operating Expenses:



















Compensation and benefits 355,640

316,876

365,469

1,398,969

1,508,798

Distribution and servicing 99,317

108,842

119,094

439,276

489,331

Communications and technology 57,245

56,664

56,957

228,138

212,798

Occupancy 28,963

24,077

26,199

105,296

100,760

Amortization of intangible assets 6,033

6,089

6,112

24,404

24,604

Impairment of intangible assets —

365,200

—

365,200

229,000

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments —

—

(15,518)

571

(31,329)

Other 67,282

63,001

127,029

238,303

282,359





Total operating expenses 614,480

940,749

685,342

2,800,157

2,816,321

























Operating Income (Loss) 78,125

(236,427)

99,710

103,102

324,001

























Non-Operating Income (Expense):



















Interest income 4,184

3,126

2,239

12,176

7,106

Interest expense (28,794)

(28,770)

(30,441)

(117,341)

(117,872)

Other income (expense), net 24,286

(7,042)

(13,372)

31,123

10,824

Non-operating income (expense) of





















consolidated investment vehicles, net (2,519)

2,369

(1,535)

(565)

9,781





Total non-operating income (expense) (2,843)

(30,317)

(43,109)

(74,607)

(90,161)

























Income Before Income Tax Provision



















(Benefit) 75,282

(266,744)

56,601

28,495

233,840



























Income tax provision (benefit) 20,396

(60,354)

39,958

20,561

(102,510)

























Net Income (Loss) 54,886

(206,390)

16,643

7,934

336,350

Less: Net income attributable





















to noncontrolling interests 5,399

10,498

7,374

36,442

51,275

























Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg



















Mason, Inc. $ 49,487

$ (216,888)

$ 9,269

$ (28,508)

$ 285,075









































(Continued)

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS), CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended







March

December

March

March

March







2019

2018

2018

2019

2018

























Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 49,487

$ (216,888)

$ 9,269

$ (28,508)

$ 285,075























Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed)





















allocated to participating securities (1) 1,703

1,049

923

4,225

10,128

























Net Income (Loss) (Distributed and Undistributed)



















Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding



















Participating Securities) $ 47,784

$ (217,937)

$ 8,346

$ (32,733)

$ 274,947

























Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to



















Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders:























Basic $ 0.56

$ (2.55)

$ 0.10

$ (0.38)

$ 3.03































Diluted $ 0.56

$ (2.55)

$ 0.10

$ (0.38)

$ 3.01

























Weighted-Average Number of Shares



















Outstanding: (2)























Basic 85,552

85,537

84,526

85,423

90,734





Diluted 85,613

85,537

85,079

85,423

91,194

























(1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 3,055, 3,104, and 3,343 for the quarters ended March 2019, December 2018, and March 2018, respectively, and 3,092 and 3,327 for the fiscal years ended March 2019 and March 2018, respectively. (2) Diluted shares are the same as basic shares for periods with a loss.









Strategic Restructuring effective January 1, 2019 Quarter

Ended

March

2019

















Strategic restructuring cost savings:





















Compensation $ 1,663



















Occupancy 300



















Other 1,642





















Total strategic restructuring cost savings $ 3,605











































Strategic restructuring costs:





















Occupancy $ 2,848



















Other 6,504





















Total strategic restructuring costs $ 9,352















































LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)







Quarters Ended







March 2019

December 2018

March 2018

















































Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals





































Total operating revenues $ 692,743

$ (138)

$ 692,605 $ 704,477

$ (155)

$ 704,322 $ 785,280

$ (228)

$ 785,052 Total operating expenses 614,361

119

614,480 940,561

188

940,749 685,610

(268)

685,342 Operating Income (Loss) 78,382

(257)

78,125 (236,084)

(343)

(236,427) 99,670

40

99,710 Non-operating income (expense) (2,840)

(3)

(2,843) (32,158)

1,841

(30,317) (41,802)

(1,307)

(43,109) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 75,542

(260)

75,282 (268,242)

1,498

(266,744) 57,868

(1,267)

56,601 Income tax provision (benefit) 20,396

—

20,396 (60,354)

—

(60,354) 39,958

—

39,958 Net Income (Loss) 55,146

(260)

54,886 (207,888)

1,498

(206,390) 17,910

(1,267)

16,643 Less: Net income (loss) attributable





























to noncontrolling interests 5,659

(260)

5,399 9,000

1,498

10,498 8,641

(1,267)

7,374 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 49,487

$ —

$ 49,487 $ (216,888)

$ —

$ (216,888) $ 9,269

$ —

$ 9,269



























































































Fiscal Years Ended



















March 2019

March 2018





























































Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals















































Total operating revenues $ 2,903,858

$ (599)

$ 2,903,259 $ 3,140,900

$ (578)

$ 3,140,322









Total operating expenses 2,799,168

989

2,800,157 2,816,022

299

2,816,321









Operating Income (Loss) 104,690

(1,588)

103,102 324,878

(877)

324,001









Non-operating income (expense) (76,971)

2,364

(74,607) (97,694)

7,533

(90,161)









Income Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 27,719

776

28,495 227,184

6,656

233,840









Income tax provision (benefit) 20,561

—

20,561 (102,510)

—

(102,510)









Net Income 7,158

776

7,934 329,694

6,656

336,350









Less: Net income attributable





























to noncontrolling interests 35,666

776

36,442 44,619

6,656

51,275









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ (28,508)

$ —

$ (28,508) $ 285,075

$ —

$ 285,075



















































(1)Other represents consolidated sponsored investment products that are not designated as CIVs











