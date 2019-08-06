Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.40

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter dividend is $.40 per share, an increase of 5.3% versus 3Q 2018

per share, an increase of 5.3% versus 3Q 2018 Indicated dividend yield is 4.3%

Annual dividends have increased for 48 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.40 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5.3% versus the third quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 48 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.60 per share, the yield is 4.3%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $37.62 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the highest dividend yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 136-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 15 business units, 23,000 employee-partners, and 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; g) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and h) bedding industry machinery.

