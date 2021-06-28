Legion Capital Announces Presentation and Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, today announced that Chairman James Byrd will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8th, 2021. Mr. Byrd will discuss current trends in the specialized lending industry, as well as growth and other opportunities for Legion Capital.

DATE: Thursday, July 8th

TIME: 12:00PM-12:30PM

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/3uitlI1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask James Byrd and the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Forged a leadership position in specialized lending to early-stage real estate and housing developers in the rapidly growing Central Florida Real Estate Market

Reached profitability in Q1 2021

Qualified $40mm Reg A offering through the Broker-Dealer Network

Enhanced and expanded GoLegion Investor Portal for Direct Investors and Broker Dealers

About Legion Capital:

Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

