Legion Commander Condemns Rise of Anti-Semitism

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a statement issued this morning, the leader of the nation's largest veterans organization strongly condemned the increase of anti-Semitism and other bigotry that has occurred in the United States and other parts of the world.

"Last night a political forum at a synagogue in Brooklyn, N.Y. was cancelled because a bigot scrawled 'Kill all the Jews" on a temple door," American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad said. "This comes as our hearts still ache over last week's brutal murders at the Tree of Life synagogue. Freedom of religion is one of our most treasured liberties enshrined in our Constitution. American veterans liberated concentration camps in Europe which demonstrated what can happen when hatred and anti-Semitism go unanswered. The American Legion condemns all persecution and bigotry. Those who perpetrate these illegal acts must be brought to justice."

With a current membership of almost 2 million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts across the nation.

Media contacts: John Raughter, jraughter@legion.org, (317) 630-1253

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

http://www.legion.org

