Legion Healthcare Partners Collaborates with Industry Experts to Provide Proton Therapy Dosimetry Education

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce they have entered a cooperative agreement with the American Association of Medical Dosimetrists (AAMD) to develop and deliver a Proton Beam Dosimetry Educational and Training Program.

Legion Healthcare Partners, working with an international group of dosimetry and physics professionals, has developed the first of its kind structured education program for proton dosimetry. The program has garnered support from clinicians, educators and vendors worldwide due to the gap in available training programs. Professionals in both dosimetry and physics, with significant proton therapy experience, collaborated on the development of the detailed curriculum, aiming to provide the most comprehensive and clinically relevant education and training opportunity currently available. The Legion proton therapy education and training program offers 16 CE credit hours and those who enroll in the program can be assured of receiving the highest quality training from prominent proton therapy experts.

"I am proud to partner with the AAMD to help enhance educational opportunities for dosimetrists working at proton centers both domestic and internationally or those who simply want to learn more about proton therapy. Our program allows dosimetrists to get a robust training on all aspects of proton therapy dosimetry, including physics considerations, disease specific treatment planning techniques, quality and safety and more," said Matthew Palmer, President and COO of Legion Healthcare Partners.

The program is offered through both synchronous and asynchronous online learning methods, with a predetermined clinical exercise component. A one-day hands-on treatment planning workshop will augment the program curriculum. This will be held virtually in the fall of 2020 for all registered students. Future workshops will be held in conjunction with the AAMD Annual Meeting, beginning with the 2021 meeting in New Orleans. This workshop is being collaboratively developed and presented by Legion Healthcare Partners, AAMD, and RaySearch Laboratories. Enrollment in the proton dosimetry program will give participants free registration to the AAMD Annual Meeting and the treatment planning workshop. The AAMD Education and Research Foundation offers travel grants to help cover additional meeting costs.

Additionally, Mr. Palmer, Cheryl Turner and other faculty advisors will be presenting at the 2020 AAMD Annual Meeting to be held virtually from July 6th – July 10th. The group will hold the Future of Education in Proton Dosimetry, a round table discussion on July 8th. To register, please visit the AAMD website.

"We are very pleased to partner with Legion to expand educational opportunities for dosimetrists to learn more about proton therapy. The program Legion Healthcare Partners and faculty advisors have developed will allow dosimetrists to get their training online from experts in proton therapy," said Cara Sullivan, AAMD President.

To learn more about the program and how to sign up, visit, https://legionhp.com/education/dosimetry-program/.

About Legion Healthcare Partners (legionhp.com)

Legion Healthcare Partners is a group of healthcare executives, clinical advisors and domain experts that provide financing, development, ownership, management services and certified educational programs for radiation oncology with an emphasis on proton therapy. Legion provides a value-based approach powered by proprietary technology solutions to help manage healthcare providers financial and operational efficiency. Legion Healthcare Partners is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.legionhp.com or email [email protected].

About the American Association of Medical Dosimetrists (AAMD)

(medicaldosimetry.org)

The AAMD is the primary resource for medical dosimetrists and treatment planners throughout the world. It is the only professional association devoted exclusively to promoting and supporting the medical dosimetry and treatment planning profession. With more than 3,000 members worldwide, the AAMD provides resources for continuing education, professional development and advocacy for the profession. For more information, visit https://medicaldosimetry.org/ or email [email protected].

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. To learn more about RaySearch, please go to www.raysearchlabs.com.

SOURCE Legion Healthcare Partners

Related Links

https://legionhp.com

