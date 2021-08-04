Legion of Bloom Grows Award-Winning Cannabis at Sustainable Indoor Facility in Oakland

Led by a team of passionate farmers and experts, LEGION has earned its reputation for being a sustainable company that grows cannabis responsibly at its high-tech green headquarters in Oakland. The state-of-the-art cultivation facility has 19 flowering rooms totaling 30,000 square feet of canopy, and it showcases the best cultivation technology for the cannabis industry.

"As seen through a lens of sustainability, our cultivation facility is designed to be both energy and resource efficient. This allows us to reduce our overall environmental footprint while producing exceptional cannabis flower in the process," says Russell Weisman, LEGION CEO and Co-Founder.

Sustainable Agriculture Blooms at LEGION Cultivation

With the intention of producing the most eco-conscious indoor cannabis flower in California at scale, LEGION created a green facility by using foresight in its buildout and investing in next-gen technology.

LEGION Cultivation Creates Ideal Conditions for Growing Indoor Cannabis in NorCal

LED lighting technology requires less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures

Renewable energy currently powers 75% of the indoor facility's energy demands

LEGION plans to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2022

Water catchment and recycling satisfies 80% of the facility's water needs

This is achieved by filtering and reusing wastewater from dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff

About the Legion of Bloom

The Legion of Bloom is a sustainable Northern California cannabis company founded by five established cultivators who share a deep reverence for the planet. Together, they use cannabis as a vehicle for change by giving back to environmental causes and supporting local not-for-profits. From using LED lighting to crafting cannabis products using plastic-free packaging, LEGION adheres to sustainable practices from seed to shelf. California dispensaries deliver LEGION flower and custom vape cartridges to those seeking an elevated cannabis experience. Visit www.thelegionofbloom.com to learn more about their new 5-Star Flower line and indoor facility, and go to their website to find LEGION products at local dispensaries in NorCal and SoCal. Contact LEGION directly to talk with their team of cannabis experts, make wholesale inquiries, and coordinate cannabis events in San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles and beyond.

