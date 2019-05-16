Legislation Paves the Way for Thousands of Pennsylvania Jobs, Says Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Senator John Yudichak and Representative Aaron Kaufer held a press conference on legislation, which incentivizes methanol production and will bring thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining jobs to northeastern Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO supports legislation that creates good jobs and puts working families first.

Our sisters and brothers in Western Pennsylvania have seen the creation of several thousand jobs in Beaver County with the construction of the Shell Ethylene Cracker Plant. Workers, their families and their communities have benefited from the project. Studies have shown that cracker plants raise income levels and employment rates. We hope that the state legislature can make sure the working families in Eastern Pennsylvania receive this opportunity as well.

While the state legislature did not act quickly enough to save the hundreds of jobs at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Dauphin county, we urge them to support legislation that brings and keeps good jobs in Pennsylvania.

"We whole-heartedly support the creation and development of good-paying, highly-skilled jobs in Pennsylvania. Working families and their communities in Pennsylvania stand to gain thousands of jobs in areas that need them," said Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale.

"Good-paying, family-sustaining union jobs built communities in our Commonwealth from Monaca to Mahanoy. Opportunities like the Shell Ethylene cracker plant in Beaver county are revitalizing communities, and it's time for other areas of Pennsylvania to see large scale economic growth," added Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

