LEGO® Rebuild The World Event Debuts In Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group today announced an event that unites a local artist, community civic organizations and Oakland children to shine a light on Oakland's resilience and the city's capacity to reinvent and thrive under a range of urban pressures. As part of the day's events, a brand-new LEGO® brick installation, which honors Oakland's civic resilience and was designed by a local artist, will be displayed for the first time and built upon by local children. The activity is part of The LEGO Group's Rebuild the World campaign, which aims to inspire people of all ages to unleash their creativity to create a world of infinite possibilities. Families are invited to participate Saturday, October 12 at Jack London Square.

In recent years, Oakland has increased its priority on civic resilience through a range of arts and innovation organizations supporting civic and cultural development. The city has also focused on finding equitable solutions to pressing urban issues. Featured artist and Oakland resident Masako Miki, who is known for crafting new mythologies around cultural identity, was challenged by the LEGO Group to think playfully about the idea of resilience in Oakland and the intersection of creativity and problem-solving.

Miki worked in close collaboration with LEGO master builders to create a one-of-a kind installation which showcases her vision for the future of Oakland. Once the model is unveiled, local children and families will be invited to utilize LEGO bricks and elements to build their own ideas for Oakland's future, building upon and transforming Miki's vision.

Local community leaders support the significance of the day's creative process, connecting it to broader themes of civic innovation.

"This event is completely aligned with how we approach civic resilience in Oakland," said Alexandria McBride, chief resilience officer for the city of Oakland. "Similar to the work we do in partnership with local organizations, we are encouraging youth engagement in finding solutions to how to build improvements in our vibrant and diverse city."

"Creative experiences like this are extremely important. Kids love playing, and they develop crucial skills through play, and the need for these skills has never been greater than it is today," said Ligaya Tichy, founder of not-for-profit organization Wild Child SF, and event facilitator. "The majority of children entering kindergarten will do jobs that don't currently exist. Our event focuses on civic resilience in Oakland and asks kids what they love about their city--and how they would make it even better. Through art, we grounded abstract concepts like inspiring imagination in how real people find real solutions to improve civic innovation."

"Rebuild the World is about seeing where imagination takes us and celebrating the natural creativity of children," said Michael McNally, senior director, brand relations at LEGO Group. "We're thrilled to partner with Masako, Wild Child SF and the city of Oakland to inspire kids to rebuild the world they see around them into their vision of the future."

Rebuild the World inspires children to unleash their creativity to create a world of unlimited possibilities. Kids beyond Oakland can also take part by joining the Rebuild the World challenge. Learn more by visiting www.lego.com/rebuild-the-world.

