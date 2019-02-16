LEGO Systems Receives Four Prestigious Toy of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR – LEGO Systems, Inc. was honored with four Toy of the Year (T.OT.Y.) Awards at the Toy Association's annual gala to celebrate the best and most innovative toys Friday, February 15, 2019. Building sets from LEGO® Harry Potter™ were recognized with top honors in the Construction Toy, Collectible, and Specialty Toy categories, and LEGO CREATOR Expert Roller Coaster was named Playset of the Year. Awards were presented.

"We are honored to receive four T.O.T.Y. awards, and so grateful for the recognition from the industry and consumers," said Skip Kodak, senior vice president, LEGO Systems, Inc. "We're excited to continue developing innovative building experiences for children of all ages and interests."

Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Great Hall

Build the Great Hall for fun and magical adventures! Gather for a feast and the sorting ceremony in the Great Hall, then draw wands for a duel with Draco Malfoy™. Climb the moving stairs to explore the Grand Staircase tower, master the art of potions in the classroom, discover changing reflections in the Mirror of Erised™ and help Harry, Hermione and Ron battle the evil Basilisk and defeat Lord Voldemort™! Includes 10 minifigures.

Collectible of the Year: LEGO Minifigures – Harry Potter™ and Fantastic Beasts™ Edition

Enjoy magic and adventure with the Harry Potter™ and Fantastic Beasts™ collection, featuring exclusive limited edition minifigures and new costumes and accessories, including Harry's Invisibility Cloak, a Golden Snitch, Voldemort's snake Nagini and Newt's Niffler and case! Each minifigure, packed in mystery bags to drive collectability, comes with one or more accessory elements, plus a collector's leaflet and a unique display baseplate.

Specialty Toy of the Year: LEGO Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Castle

Welcome to the iconic Hogwarts™ Castle! Build and display this detailed microscale model featuring over 6,000 pieces. Discover intricately designed chambers, towers and classrooms, plus many more hidden features and scenes from the Harry Potter movies. Populate the castle with 27 microfigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, along with a spellbinding assortment of iconic accessories and artifacts, then complete the magical build experience with Hagrid´s hut and the Whomping Willow™.

Playset of the Year: LEGO Creator Expert Roller Coaster

Build a fully functional chain-lift amusement park attraction from the 4,124 pieces, then send 11 LEGO minifigures on a thrilling ride. Features ticket booth, cotton candy cart, and a boarding station complete with opening barriers and a control panel. Coaster can be upgraded with LEGO Power Functions for a motorized chain lift or with LEGO BOOST for an added movement sensor and realistic sound effects.

T.O.T.Y. finalists were selected from nearly 600 submitted toys, games and properties by nomination committees comprised of journalists, toy trend experts, play therapists, toy inventors and designers, and toy retailers. The LEGO tradition of innovation has been recognized with 24 T.O.T.Y. Awards since the program was established in 2000.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, DUPLO, the Minifigure and the brick & knob configuration are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2019 the LEGO Group.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. J.K. ROWLING`S WIZARDING WORLD™ J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM characters, names and related indicia are © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. (s19)

MEDIA CONTACT

Karen Nolan, Flashpoint PR

650-490-0608 / nolan@flashpointpr.com

SOURCE LEGO Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lego.com

