LEGOLAND® Florida Resort Reveals More Ways to Build Memories in 2020 with "Year of the Pirate"

Enjoy the "Year of the Pirate" and more event days than ever before with an Awesome Annual Pass for less than twelve dollars a month and no down payment. Awesome Annual Passes include unlimited access to the theme park, water park, seasonal events, free standard parking and discounts on retail, dining and hotel rates.

NEW! LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel Grand Opening – April 17

Located just 130 kid-steps from the theme park entrance, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will feature 150 LEGO-filled rooms (including four suites), a heated pool (complete with LEGO soft bricks to build in the pool), hundreds of LEGO models, in-room LEGO treasure hunts and exclusive character experiences. Similar to the popular LEGOLAND Hotel, each room will include two separate spaces: a kid's sleeping area and an adult area.

The five-story hotel will house the pirate-themed Shipwreck Restaurant with family-style dining, Smuggler's Bar for adult swashbucklers, an entertainment area with kid-friendly nightly programming and LEGO play areas. Also, with every overnight stay, guests will enjoy a complimentary family-style breakfast. Directly outside the entrance to the hotel, a pirate shipwreck will greet guests and offer a unique photo opportunity.

NEW! Pirate Water Ski Show Adventure – April 18

The only LEGOLAND® Resort water ski show in the world, Battle for Brickbeard's Bounty, will close after a successful eight-year run to make way for a brand new pirate adventure on April 18 with skiing acrobatics, water stunts, pirate humor and more surprises.

NEW! PirateFest Weekends – April 18-19, 25-26 & May 2-3

Sailors, seadogs and pirates of all ages can learn to walk like a pirate, talk like a pirate and vacation like a pirate in this brand-new, three-weekend event. Guests can complete an exclusive "pirate passport" while exploring resort-wide activities, meet exclusive pirate characters and run a rig with a scurvy pirate bunch following the grand opening of Pirate Island Hotel.

Other awesome openings and events in 2020 include:

LEGO® NINJAGO® Days – January 25-26 & February 1-2 & 8-9

LEGO® NINJAGO Days are back! Celebrate your favorite ninja heroes during exclusive in-park activities including ninja-themed yoga and LEGO builds. Plus, meet Kai, Nya, Llyod, Master Wu and for the first time ever, Zane and P.I.X.A.L. Then become the ninja in LEGO® NINJAGO® World, where kids can battle against familiar foes like Lord Garmadon and the Great Devourer aboard LEGO NINJAGO The Ride.

LEGOLAND® Water Park Season Opening – February 15

LEGOLAND Water Park will operate on more days beginning February 15 and remain open the same days as the theme park throughout the remainder of the year. Float along Build-A-Raft River, splash in DUPLO® Splash Safari and the Joker Soaker water playground, take a dip in the LEGO Wave Pool or speed down the Splash Out and Twin Chasers slides.

Red, White & BOOM – July 2-4

Celebrate America's Independence over three days as the skies above Lake Eloise fill with one of the biggest fireworks shows of the year! Before the sun goes down, help create a giant U.S. flag out of thousands of LEGO bricks.

THE LEGO® MOVIE™ DAYS: July 11-12, 18-19 & 25-26 & August 1-2

On eight select dates in July and August, guests visiting LEGOLAND® Florida Resort can revel in the ultimate The LEGO® Movie™ experience at this returning event. Included with theme park admission and select Annual Passes, fans of Emmet, Lucy, Unikitty and Benny can enjoy a complete theater to theme park experience walking the streets of Bricksburg in the park's latest expansion, THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD.

Heroes Weekend – August 8-9

Presented by the National Fire Protection Association, this entertaining and informative event teaches kids about fire safety with a variety of fun activities in the theme park, including information from NFPA's annual Fire Prevention Week theme.

Brick or Treat – October 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 & 31

Our popular Halloween event returns full of spooky, kooky LEGO fun for kids. The friendly-not-frightening event features trick or treating inside the theme park, giant LEGO models and photo ops, LEGO build activities, meet-and-greets with LEGO Halloween characters and a Halloween-themed firework spectacular in Pirates' Cove.

Holidays at LEGOLAND® November 27-29, December 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 & 24-31

Celebrate the holidays the LEGOLAND way! This jolly time of year features a combination of seasonal shows, special treats, twinkling lights and more during Holidays at LEGOLAND and Kids' New Year's Party!

