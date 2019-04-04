LEGOLAND® New York Resort Offers Opportunity Of A Lifetime With The Launch Of Its "First To Play" Pass!

As thousands of people streamed in and out of New York's newest transit hub at the World Trade Center, the theme park LEGOLAND® New York Resort announced an exclusive opportunity with its "First to Play" pass, introduced the winners of its Kid Reporter Search and unveiled a LEGO® version of the Oculus building, the giant building in which all of this was taking place.

Created out of more than 40,000 LEGO® bricks, the three-foot-high Oculus model took Master Model Builders about 555 hours to design and build. This is the first LEGO model that has been announced to be installed in the theme park LEGOLAND New York Resort as part of Miniland, a massive panorama of interactive, animated LEGO built cities from across the country.

"Just as the Oculus is among the newest iconic additions to the New York City skyline, our LEGO Oculus model is one of the newest iconic additions to LEGOLAND New York Resort," said LEGOLAND New York Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman. "We're building the ultimate LEGO theme park experience just 60 miles away from New York City, and we're proud to feature this amazing structure as part of it."

Also unveiled were the details of the limited edition "First to Play" pass, which comes with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience LEGOLAND New York Resort before it officially opens. Pass holders will gain access to a special pre-opening Preview Day event in advance of the Resort's Grand Opening in spring 2020.

Some of the other benefits of a First to Play Pass include:

12 months admission to LEGOLAND New York Resort (blackout dates, terms and conditions will apply) with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions

to LEGOLAND New York Resort (blackout dates, terms and conditions will apply) with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions Invitations to special events at LEGOLAND New York Resort

at LEGOLAND New York Resort A commemorative First to Play Pass Card

Exclusive seasonal offers only for Pass Members

The grand media event was also an opportunity for LEGOLAND® New York Resort to introduce its team of Kid Reporters, who will cover the construction of the theme park and LEGOLAND Hotel from a kid's perspective. Five lucky young journalists, ages 6-11, were chosen out of more than 450 entrants in a social media contest to join 10-year-old Waverly Winchester, Kiditor-in-Chief of the website Kids' News NYC, on the team.

The six Kid Reporters were each presented with a special one-of-a-kind LEGO® built microphone, and four First to Play Passes for themselves and their families. The team will report for LEGOLAND New York's website and social media channels from now through the Resort's Grand Opening.

"A LEGOLAND theme park is built for kids," Besterman said. "Who better to tell the story of LEGOLAND New York Resort than the kids themselves? Every member of this incredible team of Kid Reporters is bursting with curiosity about the Park and ideas for stories to cover."

When it opens in 2020, LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the biggest LEGOLAND Resort ever developed by Merlin Entertainments, with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, as well as a 250-room LEGOLAND Hotel from the outset. The 150-acre Resort is being built on a 500-acre site in Goshen, New York, just 60 miles northwest of New York City.

The First to Play Pass is available for purchase on LEGOLAND New York's website. There will be a limited number of First to Play Passes available. When they are sold out, other tiers of annual passes will be released throughout spring and summer 2019.

For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 120 attractions, 18 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).

See Merlin Backstage (www.merlinentertainments.biz/backstage or www.facebook.com/merlinbackstage) or visit www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

Contact: Matt Besterman

Public Relations Manager, LEGOLAND® New York Resort

+1 845-705-0137

matt.besterman@LEGOLAND.com

SOURCE LEGOLAND New York Resort