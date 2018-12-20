Legrand, North and Central America Announces Plans to Expand Data Power and Control Capabilities with the Acquisition of Universal Electric Corporation

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA), an innovation leader in power, light and data technologies for homes, workplaces, and data centers, and a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Universal Electric Corporation* (UEC), a global leader in the development of flexible, customizable power distribution systems, and manufacturer of the STARLINE and U-S Safety Trolley suites of products. This acquisition will enhance Legrand's global position as a leader in the data center power industry, broaden Legrand's product offerings and expertise in solution options for key customer segments, and enable future product innovation and designs that will improve data center efficiency and reliability.

UEC will become part of LNCA's Data Center Power and Control division along with several other premium, best-of-breed brands: Server Technology, Raritan, AFCO, Electrorack, and Ortronics. UEC's power distribution solutions frequently interconnect with Legrand's other data center power solutions and this acquisition will enable closer collaboration and more innovative market offerings in the future.

"Legrand has enjoyed significant growth in the data center market by focusing on best-of-breed product offerings," said John Selldorff, President and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America. "As a global leader in customizable power solutions, Universal Electric Corporation's award-winning products have revolutionized electrical power distributing in data centers, and perfectly complement our other brands in this business. With this acquisition, we will be providing our customers better solutions for data center applications."

Founded in 1924, UEC has been providing innovative electrical power solutions for the data center, retail, health care, higher education and industrial markets across the U.S. and around the world.

"We are excited to join Legrand and provide our customers with a significantly broader product portfolio, as well as advanced R&D capabilities and an expanded global reach," said Joel Ross, President and CEO of Universal Electric Corporation. "The combination of Universal Electric Corporation and Legrand's data center power and control brands will enable us to provide accelerated product development, better service, and faster response times to customers in North America and across the globe."

Legrand and Universal Electric Corporation expect to complete the transaction within the next sixty days, upon fulfilment of closing conditions. For more information, visit www.legrand.us.

*Subject to standard conditions precedent

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Kenall, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

About Universal Electric Corporation

Universal Electric Corporation, a pioneer in electrical power distribution since 1924, is a world leader in the development of customizable power distribution systems. Industry innovators for more than 95 years, the company's premium, flexible products are designed to fit the electrical power needs of any business in any industry. One of the only companies dedicated exclusively to flexible power distribution products, Universal Electric Corporation's award-winning Starline and U-S Safety Trolley products have revolutionized electrical power distribution in data centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, retail chains and grocery stores worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.uecorp.com.

