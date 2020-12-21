Leiber and MBP Solutions Enter a Strategic Partnership

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiber GmbH and MBP Solutions Ltd have entered into a distribution agreement for the Nordic countries of Leiber's portfolio of brewers' yeast-based products for applications in animal nutrition. The agreement starts on 1 January 2021 and will cover the Nordic countries for a range of products from dried brewers' yeast over brewers' yeast bound to carrier substances, to different processed yeast products like beta glucan from the yeast cell wall. The Leiber yeast products combine the dietary and the prebiotic modes of action. The yeast based products will have applications in feeds for pigs, cows, for pet food as well as for aqua feed.

"We are excited to be able to offer these high-quality feed ingredients to our customers in the Nordic countries. Our animal feed business has been steadily growing over the last 10 years and there are good synergies in being able to offer additional products to our customers. The Leiber yeast products are sophisticated products with a lot of nutritional benefits that our highly skilled salespeople are well-equipped to explain our customers," says chief sales officer and partner Jens Søgaard Jacobsen.

Leiber's Business Unit Director Helge Jakubowski emphasises: "We at Leiber are delighted about the cooperation with our new distributor MBP Solutions, who will support us in the future to competently serve existing and potential customers in the Scandinavian region with our portfolio of brewers' yeast products for various animal species and nutritional purposes."

MBP Solutions is a privately owned company based in Switzerland with sales offices in different countries including Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland. MBP Solutions is a company specializing in sales and market development of by-products from industries with a biological manufacturing process. Using by-products in different application is both sustainable and part of a circular economy. MBP Solutions has expertise in sales into different application areas as: animal feed, biofuels, anaerobic digestion, soil improvement as well as various technical applications.

Leiber is a German privately owned company with production in Germany, Poland and Russia. Leiber is the world's leading provider of brewers' yeast products and sell their products in over 40 countries and employ over 250 people.

For information about MBP Solutions, visit: https://www.mbpsolutions.com/

Media Contact: Georgia Ionascu

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +41 799 488 608

For information about Leiber GmbH, visit: https://www.leibergmbh.de/

SOURCE MBP Solutions