Leica Camera AG presents the 'LIFE edition' – a special limited edition of the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40

ALLENDALE, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 'LIFE edition' of the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40, Leica Camera presents a unique, special edition from the Leica Trinovid range of binoculars. The special edition model has been created in collaboration with the Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, who contributed to the aesthetic of the binoculars. With its neon green leather trim and color-matched engraving, the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 'LIFE edition' is both striking and a work of art. This edition is limited to 250 pieces worldwide contributing to its status as a highly desirable collectible.

Leica binoculars as a work of art Leica Camera AG presents the 'LIFE edition'

The Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 'LIFE edition' was created as an homage to Olafur Eliasson's installation 'Life', which was shown at the Fondation Beyeler (Switzerland) in 2021. 'Life' presented a model of 'natural cultural' landscape that explored how nature and culture are inseparable; how humans are entangled with the elements, structures, and systems in our environment. The concept of evercoming borders and broadening horizons is also symbolized by the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 'LIFE edition', where the binoculars establish a connection between the observer and the observed, inspiring a change in our perception of how we encounter the world around us.

To complement the neon green leather trim, the binoculars feature green engravings and a unique serial number which indicates its limited edition (1/250). The edition comes with custom packaging complete with a certificate of authenticity and a folding card which includes a personally signed quote from Olafur Eliasson.

The technical specifications of the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 'LIFE edition' are identical to those of the serial production model. The Leica Trinovid is a timeless accessory – stylish, slim and elegant – and the perfect companion for observation in any situation. The latest glass types and coating guarantee brilliant, true-to-life colors and an extremely bright, high-contrast viewing image from edge to edge. Protected by an ultra-light aluminum body and state-of-the-art materials, Leica Trinovid binoculars are waterproofed against spray and rain and ready to face every challenge in even the harshest conditions.

The Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 'LIFE edition is available for sale exclusively at Leica Stores and online at www.leicacamerausa.com.

Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of Leica Retail Stores.

Media Contact:

Nike Communications Inc.

(212) 529-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Leica Camera Inc.