Leica Microsystems and Precision Lens Expand the Leica Ophthalmic Portfolio Market Opportunity to the U.S. Southeast

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems Inc., a developer and manufacturer of microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures, and Cameron Ehlen Group, d/b/a Precision Lens ("Precision Lens"), have expanded their exclusive distribution agreement. Precision Lens, which sells and distributes intraocular lenses (IOLs) and supplies for cataract surgery in its markets, is currently Leica's exclusive channel partner for ophthalmic surgical microscopes and digital imaging equipment for the operating room in select geographies in the U.S. Midwest. Precision Lens and Leica Microsystems are now expanding their geographic reach to include several key states in the U.S. Southeast. With this new territory growth, Precision Lens will deploy a dedicated sales team to introduce the Leica ophthalmic portfolio to surgeons in 6 additional states, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama.

Nick Ruszkowski, incoming Director, Ophthalmology North America, Leica Microsystems said, "Precision Lens represents an ideal partner for Leica Microsystems; they live and breathe ophthalmology and are passionate about helping their customers achieve the best clinical outcomes possible. Their extensive market knowledge and sales network is second to none, and we are delighted to be extending our working relationship with them."

Precision Lens General Manager Chris Johnson said, "For more than 28 years Precision Lens has successfully represented leading ophthalmology companies and we are dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with a wide array of innovative solutions for the care of their patients. We are very selective about the products we distribute and have observed that the portfolio of innovative ophthalmic microscopes from Leica are extremely well-received by our customers. We are excited to deploy a dedicated team, led by Lee Tarver, to exclusively promote the Leica Microsystems portfolio within this expanded geography in the southeastern United States. Leica products provide us with the value and innovation we strive to provide to our customers."

"Precision Lens' mission to offer eye care providers the best technology options available in the marketplace is a perfect complement to Leica's commitment of providing medical experts with the leading-edge optical solutions tailored to meet their individual requirements," added Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division – Americas. "We look forward to building upon the existing partnership with Precision Lens in meeting surgeons' needs and strengthening Leica's position in the Southeast."

About Precision Lens

Precision Lens, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, is a Midwest based distributor offering eye care providers with the best technology options available. Our team strives to earn our customers respect through exceptional service, expertise, and integrity. We provide high-quality products and uphold ourselves to the highest standard of service. For more information, please visit www.precisionlens.net.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

