Leica Microsystems Announces New Market Representation for Mid-Atlantic Medical Market

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, announces an expanded market representation for its neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope sales. SurgicalOne has represented Leica since 2000 in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Northern Mississippi, Western Pennsylvania and Upstate New York. SurgicalOne is now expanding into Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey as Leica's exclusive distributor for surgical microscopes.

"We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Leica Microsystems to the Mid-Atlantic region," said Al Ludvigsen, President of SurgicalOne. "Together with Leica, we have built the most comprehensive surgical microscope sales and service organization in the Midwest to Mid-South. We are proud to serve our mutual clinical customers in this region and look forward to expanding this success to Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey."

"SurgicalOne has been a strong and successful Leica business partner for 20 years. SurgicalOne offers customers a professional sales experience as well as a robust and skilled service team to meet all their surgical microscope needs. Expanding SurgicalOne's geographical reach is the next logical step in this proven partnership. We are confident we have the right people in the right place to best serve Leica's existing customer base as well as reach new customers in this region," says Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division.

About SurgicalOne

SurgicalOne is a premier distributor of surgical products, including Leica microscopes, covering 10 states across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company, founded in 2000, serves all medical specialties in the microsurgical, implant, dental and capital equipment markets. They work closely with neurosurgeons, orthopedic and spine surgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, urologists, gynecologists and cardiovascular surgeons to provide high quality, in-demand products that improve the lives of surgeons and their patients.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

