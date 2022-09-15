Now even more versatile and flexible.

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The history of Leica optical design dates back more than 150 years and speaks to innovative engineering, uncompromising precision and outstanding quality. This applies especially to Leica M lenses. One of the most versatile among them has now been redesigned to provide even more flexibility for creators: the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH.

Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH. - Redesign

Whether for detailed landscape shots, high-contrast pictures in difficult lighting conditions or subjects in close-up range with shallow depth of field: the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH. produces extraordinary results. Now, eleven instead of nine aperture blades are used for a visibly improved bokeh. In addition, the closest focusing distance was reduced from 70 to 40 centimeters. When shooting up to 70 centimeters, this works as usual via the rangefinder on all Leica M cameras. After a slight perceptible resistance, the extended close-focus range between 70 and 40 centimeters can be controlled via Live View on the screen, the Visoflex viewfinder or the Leica FOTOS app.

Additionally, the lens hood is now round, directly integrated in the lens and can be easily available at any time.

Two color variants of the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH. are available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers. The retail price of the black variant is $5,395 and the retail price of the silver variant is $5,595. Click here to learn more about the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH.

