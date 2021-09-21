Leidos And SANS Institute Collaborate To Offer Training For The Cyberedge Academy

SANS is excited to collaborate with Leidos to train students from a non-tech background and address the talent shortage. Tweet this

SANS is an integral part of the CyberEDGE™ program, delivering SEC275: Foundations – Computers, Technology and Security to empower students from non-technical backgrounds as they learn the foundational computing, IT, and security skills through the innovative SANS Foundations course platform. This course prepares students for a cybersecurity career and further learning by providing practical skills and knowledge in areas such as Linux, Computer Hardware, programming, Networking, and more in an online, modular platform with a hands-on, embedded labs system accessible from any web browser.



After completing the trainings, students may earn industry certifications such as the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies Certification (GFACT) before graduating from the program. Leidos was the first private sector organization to pilot SEC275: Foundations and the new course platform in the country, following the use of the content in the first-ever U.S. Federal Cyber Reskilling Academy, by U.S. federal law enforcement agencies, and other international reskilling initiatives.

"The CyberEDGE™ program is a proven model to help close the cybersecurity skills gap," says James Lyne, SANS CTO and Course Author, SEC275: Foundations – Computers, Technology and Security. "It empowers individuals from various backgrounds to discover their passion and talent for cybersecurity, learn the foundational skills key to a career in the field, and then advance those skills in further learning so they can jump into real-world security jobs. SANS is excited to collaborate with Leidos on this initiative and help them deploy new tools such as Foundations to train students from a non-tech background and address the talent shortage. I commend Leidos on this program's success and excellent structure as well as their leadership and am excited to see it grow in the years to come."

"Leidos recognized a critical requirement for cyber professionals across many of the NIST NICE work roles and the growing gap between supply and demand of cyber professionals to meet that requirement," says James "Slim" Beamon, Dean of the Leidos CyberEDGETM Academy. "Our work with SANS illustrates our combined ability to adapt training to meet reskilling and upskilling requirements and take a proactive approach to ongoing, global, cybersecurity workforce requirements. SANS is a pioneer in cyber leadership and training, and Leidos looks forward to continuing our efforts to close the cybersecurity talent gap and ensure these highly trained professionals embark on meaningful cyber careers where they can bring their talent to bear in a national security environment."

"As we continue to address the cybersecurity workforce shortage facing organizations and agencies including DOD and DHS, the entire cyber community needs to work together to upskill, reskill and in general, protect and defend citizens, assets and information," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos Vice President, Homeland Security Solutions. "Our strong relationship with SANS, along with our university partnerships, will position Leidos to address this shortage and invest in building the cyber workforce of the future."

Interested candidate are encouraged to apply at [email protected] .

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events each year as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. (https://www.sans.org)

