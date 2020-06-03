Leidos Awarded DIA Enterprise Infrastructure Operations Services Contract

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new prime contract to provide information technology operations and maintenance support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The competitive task order, awarded under DIA's ESITE indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a five month base period of performance followed by five one-year option periods and a final 6-month option period. The contract holds a value of $401 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily at DIA headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Washington, DC and at Leidos facilities.

DIA is a Department of Defense (DOD) combat support agency that produces, analyzes, and disseminates military intelligence information for combat and non-combat military missions. DIA serves as the Nation's primary manager and producer of foreign military intelligence and is a central intelligence producer and manager for the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and the Unified Combatant Commands.

Under the Infrastructure Services Enterprise Operations (ISEO) task order, Leidos will provide an array of services and solutions that include desktop systems support, data center support, security, architecture, applications management, mobile device services, and traffic management. The focus of the work is to maximize operational excellence and technical innovations and automations to move the DIA toward a digital future.

"This award is a true testament to our strong capabilities and proven performance working with the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community," said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Intelligence Group president. "We are excited to expand our relationship with the DIA and leverage our past performance in IT modernization to advance the agency's technical capabilities for more efficient, effective, and consistent support to critical national security missions."

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

