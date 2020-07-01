Leidos Awarded Traveler Processing and Vetting Software Contract

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide software development services and related specialized equipment. This single award BPA has a total estimated value of $960 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will primarily be performed in the Washington D.C. capital region.

Under the BPA and its subsequent task orders, Leidos will provide a full range of software development life cycle services to support CBP's mission to safeguard America's borders and enhance the nation's global economic competitiveness. Leidos will also provide and maintain a variety of specialized equipment to support traveler enrollment and processing, including kiosks, workstations, biometric capture devices, document readers and telecommunications equipment.

Leidos brings the logistics expertise necessary to support the widely-distributed international ports for land, sea and air operations, as well as deep biometrics experience on nation-scale programs and a significant existing presence at major ports of entry.

"Leidos has a rich history with CBP, helping safeguard our ports and borders, and facilitating commerce and travel," said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Intelligence Group president. "This BPA extends this work and draws upon Leidos' deep capabilities in both agile software development and SecDevOps, to support CBP's essential national security mission."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

