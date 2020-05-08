Leidos, CADCA Lead Coalition to Provide Safe Drug Disposal Pouch Distribution in Huntsville

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, and it's wholly-owned subsidiary Dynetics, are teaming up with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), the Alabama Department of Mental Health and WellStone Behavioral Health to provide 19,600 drug deactivation (safe disposal) pouches to communities throughout Huntsville, Ala.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn are negatively affecting the mental health of many, and creating new barriers for those suffering from substance use disorders. This initiative will help support community awareness efforts in the state of Alabama and help community members safely dispose of unused prescription drugs found in homes. This distribution coincides with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)'s Prevention Week.

"People are at the center of our business, and just as we support the mental health of our colleagues, we must support the communities in which we live and work," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to collaborate with the Huntsville community and our coalition teammates to enable the safe and environmentally responsible disposal of excess drugs, and to more broadly impact our goal of improving mental wellness, especially as we collectively combat COVID-19."

Beginning Monday, May 11th the pouches will be provided to the following community organizations throughout Huntsville for further distribution:



- Alabama A&M University - First Baptist Church - Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama - Huntsville Housing Authority - University of Alabama Huntsville - WEUP Radio - Partnership for Drug free Community - WHRP Radio - Oakwood University - WJAB Radio - Union Chapel M.B. Church - WZYP Radio - Drake State College - WLOR Radio - Union Hill P.B. Church - Downtown Rescue Mission - Calhoun Community College



Data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) states that nearly one-third of those with substance use disorders (aged 12 and over) began by using a prescription drug for non-medical purposes. The current COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbates these challenges. Drug disposal pouches are a safe way to destroy unused prescription medication.

"During this challenging time, we are more committed than ever to providing prevention resources to those that need them and helping to create and maintain safe, health and drug-free communities globally," said General Arthur T. Dean, Chairman and CEO, CADCA.

"The potential for prevention of drug misuse and the protection of the Huntsville area's children and adults from overdose is immense through this generous donation of drug disposal pouches. We applaud Leidos for their generosity are thankful for this public and private partnership to support prevention efforts," said Commissioner Lynn Beshear, Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Leidos maintains a large presence in Huntsville and actively supports communities across the world where its employees live and work. With the recent acquisition of Huntsville-based Dynetics, Leidos has pledged $100,000 to bring its anti-opioid campaign to the region. Through the program, Leidos hopes to keep nearly 1 million pills off the streets.

By collaborating with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and WellStone Behavioral Health, Leidos and CADCA hope to help convey the importance of comprehensive community strategies to successfully fight this crisis.

Note: We are acting in accordance with all local, state and federal health regulations that the community of Huntsville, AL, and our federal agency partners, have set forward in light of COVID-19. As a result, the safe disposal pouches will be dispersed to community organizations through a combination of a socially-distanced pick-up and a delayed drop-off, to ensure everyone's safety in this process.

If you are a member of the press interested in covering this event via video call, please reach out to Bailey Martin at [email protected] to coordinate.

About CADCA

The mission of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) is to strengthen the capacity of community coalitions to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally. This is accomplished by providing technical assistance and training, public policy advocacy, media strategies and marketing programs, training and special events.

Media Contact:

Bailey Martin

[email protected]

About the Alabama Department of Mental Health

The vision of the Alabama Department of Mental Health is to Promote the health and well-being of Alabamians with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders

About WellStone Behavioral Health

WellStone is North Alabama's largest and most comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider. We are a non-profit community organization, and we offer a wide range of services, for every phase of life, from children to older adults. We operate offices in Huntsville, Cullman and Decatur. We treat over 13,000 clients per year, and we operate 12 total facilities across North Alabama.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media Contact:

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

