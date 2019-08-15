Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it has completed the acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services (IMX) and its affiliated businesses.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pa., IMX provides independent medical evaluations, medical record reviews, and medical and vocational case management for insurance carriers, employers, law firms, third party administrators, and state and local government.

Nearly 200 IMX staff members will join QTC Management, Inc. (QTC) led by QTC President Grant Kim. QTC is a wholly owned Leidos subsidiary providing more than 3,000 independent medical examinations and medical record reviews per day for key federal customers across all 50 states.

"We're very pleased to welcome IMX to the QTC team," said Kim. "Our combined experience, footprint, and commitment to customer service positions us to be the nation's premier independent medical evaluation company in the commercial market, as we are today in the federal space."

Cozen O'Connor P.C. acted as legal advisor to Leidos. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc., acquired by Leidos in 2016, partners with each customer to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 8 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

