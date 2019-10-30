Leidos Contributes $500,000 to the Capital Campaign for the National Museum of the United States Army

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army Historical Foundation and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that Leidos has contributed a total of $500,000 toward construction of the National Museum of the United States Army. At a ceremony in the Museum's Experiential Learning Center (ELC), Leidos presented a check for the final $300,000 of the company's contribution to the Museum's Capital Campaign. The Museum is being constructed at Fort Belvoir, Va. and will open to the public on June 4, 2020.

"Leidos' generosity will go a long way in helping us construct a permanent tribute to the 30 million men and women who have worn the U.S. Army uniform," said LTG Roger Schultz, USA-Ret., president of the Army Historical Foundation. "Roger and the team at Leidos clearly appreciate the value this magnificent Museum will have for both our Army and our nation. We are deeply grateful to them for making it possible for us to tell the history of the U.S. Army in the way it deserves to be told."

The Leidos contribution will support the development of the Museum, which will include hands-on geography training exercises to be conducted in the ELC's Training Area. The ELC will be a unique, interactive learning space where visitors take part in a simulated Army humanitarian mission, which will build their skills in geography, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (G-STEM). The geography scenario places participants in the role of a topographic surveyor who must use satellite imagery, maps, and information overlays to complete mission-critical tasks.

"We are honored to support the Army Historical Foundation as they ensure that the stories of our Soldiers are preserved, shared and experienced," said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and chief executive officer. "It's important to educate all Americans so they can fully appreciate the sacrifices that generations of American Soldiers have made to safeguard our freedoms."

The Foundation is leading the fundraising campaign to support the Museum's construction, as part of a joint effort with the U.S. Army. To date, the Foundation has raised nearly $178 million of its $200 million goal. The Army is the nation's oldest and largest military service. The 185,000-square foot Museum will be the first to tell the storied history of the Army in its entirety.

Admission to the Museum will be free of charge, though tickets will have to be requested through an online reservation system for a specific date and time. Due to the expected demand, visitors are reminded to wait until they receive confirmation of their tickets before making travel plans. More details about the ticket reservation system are expected in early 2020. Updates and announcements will be posted on http://armyhistory.org/opening-day/.

About the Army Historical Foundation

The Army Historical Foundation establishes, assists, and promotes programs and projects that preserve the history of the American Soldier and promote public understanding of and appreciation for the contributions by all components of the U.S. Army and its members. The Foundation serves as the Army's official fundraising entity for the Capital Campaign for the National Museum of the United States Army. The Museum is under construction at Fort Belvoir, Va., and will honor the service and sacrifice of all American Soldiers who have served since the Army's inception in 1775. For more information on the Foundation, the National Museum of the United States Army, and the Path of Remembrance Memorial Brick program, visit www.armyhistory.org.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

