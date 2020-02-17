Leidos Executive Gerry Fasano Named to FCW's 2020 Federal 100 List

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that Gerard (Gerry) Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president, has been named to FCW's 31st annual Federal 100 Award list for his leadership in innovation, driving new business growth and leading digital transformation to enhance government.

The Federal 100 awards recognize leaders who have gone above and beyond to show how government can leverage technology to serve public and federal employees better. This year's winners include 44 individuals from civilian agencies, 26 from defense agencies and the intelligence community, 26 from the private sector, and four from the legislative branch.

"Gerry's bold leadership is pivotal in producing differentiated solutions across air, land, sea and cyberspace domains," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "The speed and scale with which he and his team tackle our warfighters' information-driven challenges is very deserving of this industry recognition."

Fasano leads a team of 8,400 employees, half of whom are military veterans, in delivering trusted information technology, science and engineering solutions that span from seafloor to cyberspace. Under his leadership, the Leidos Defense Group has set record bid submittals, achieved organic, year-over-year revenue growth, hired more than 2,000 employees, and excelled in the delivery of network modernization, C4ISR, autonomy, logistics and software development for Department of Defense missions around the world.

All award recipients will be honored at the Federal 100 Awards Gala on March 19 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

