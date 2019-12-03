Leidos Executive Jon Scholl Receives FedHealthIT 100 Award

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group president, has been named by FedHealthIT magazine as one of this year's FedHealthIT 100 award winners.

The FedHealthIT 100 honors those individuals recognized for driving change and advancement in the Federal Health Information Technology and Consulting Market. Nominated and chosen by their peers, some common themes among those who were selected include the desire and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, to drive innovation, and to give back to the larger Federal Health IT and Consulting community.

"Jon's focus on enhancing patient care and transforming service delivery models through digital transformation is helping Leidos chart a course to revolutionize the future of healthcare," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "He leads a team of talented professionals who are dedicated to this work, and I am proud of the important work they do each day."

Jon Scholl currently serves as President of the Health Group and is responsible for leading several thousand employees working in the areas of healthcare IT, electronic health records, advanced data analytics, health and life sciences, and clinical research. Scholl has more than 25 years of experience in strategy development, operations enhancement, change management and physician practice planning. Additionally, Scholl served five years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submarine officer and nuclear power plant instructor.

The FedHealthIT 100 award winners were celebrated at an exclusive event at the National Association of Home Builders Building in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 2019.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

