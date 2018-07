Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per outstanding share of Common Stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2018.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:



Melissa Koskovich



571.526.6850



koskovichm@leidos.com

Investor Relations:



Kelly Hernandez



571.526.6404



ir@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.