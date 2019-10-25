Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 16, 2019.

Leidos is a Fortune 500®information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

