Leidos Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been named to Ethisphere Institute's annual list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices recognized Leidos for the fourth consecutive year. Ethisphere recognized 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"Our commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards is core to our culture at Leidos," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "Our 39,000 employees across the world embody this value as we strive to deliver a safer, healthier, and more efficient world. We are proud to receive this recognition, and will work to maintain it for years to come."

"Continuing to make the World's Most Ethical Companies list year after year is a significant achievement, and is a testament to our employees' pledge to do what is right every day," said Leidos Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Michele Brown. "Our commitment to ethics and integrity guides every decision and reinforces the value we bring to our customers."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on Ethisphere's Ethics Quotient® framework. It includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and other initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process captures and codifies the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "As one of the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees, Leidos continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities it serves."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

