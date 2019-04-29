Leidos Names Valerie Baldwin Government Affairs Senior Vice President

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), today announced the appointment of the Honorable Valerie L. Baldwin as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, effective immediately.

In her new role, Baldwin will serve as the lead advocate for Leidos on Capitol Hill to educate and engender support for programs and capabilities that serve the national interest, advance governmental health research and patient care, and achieve efficiencies that benefit the taxpayer.

"We are excited to have Valerie, a distinguished civil servant with extensive experience in government affairs from the public and private sector, join the Leidos team in our semi centennial year as a company," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Her time as a former presidential appointee and Capitol Hill staffer serve her well in influencing the legislative and appropriations process. We look forward to her strong underpinning of our mission to make the world safer, healthier, and more efficient."

Baldwin most recently served as Lockheed Martin Corporation's Vice President for Legislative Affairs focused on U.S. Army and Special Forces programs. In this position, she led legislative strategies focused on multiple aviation platforms, air and missile defense capabilities, offensive missile systems, and non-system training devices and simulators.

Prior to that, Baldwin served as a Clerk on the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittees on Homeland Security, Military Construction, and as a Staff Assistant on the Subcommittee on Veterans Affairs, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Independent Agencies. Baldwin also previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Army, a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed position. She is a former federal trial attorney and is a Member of the Bar of the District of Columbia.

"I am thrilled to join Leidos and carry the torch on the Hill as the company celebrates its fiftieth anniversary," said Baldwin. "The Leidos team is doing such important work in information technology, engineering, and science, and I look forward to championing our approach with our elected officials."

Baldwin received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law. She holds a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Bachelor of Arts from Wichita State University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Baldwin has received The Distinguished Civilian Service Award, and currently serves on the board of directors for Homes for Our Troops.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018.



