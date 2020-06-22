Leidos Presents STEM Scholarship at Surface Navy's Annual Anchor Scholarship Award Ceremony

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, awarded the fifth annual Leidos STEM Scholarship, under the Surface Navy's Anchor Scholarship program, to Mary Nicole Lyons of Chesapeake, Va.

Nicole is a rising junior at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering where she maintains a 3.90 GPA in chemical and biomolecular engineering, and is a leader on the NYU Robotic Design Team. Nicole was selected by the Anchor Scholarship committee from an extremely talented field following a competitive process.

"This high-profile scholarship program helps identify and nurture young technical talent and demonstrates our commitment to helping build the workforce of the future," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "Leidos has a long history of supporting the vital missions of the U.S. Navy. We are successful in that endeavor because we look to the future, not just in technology, but also in our workforce."

Due to restrictions from COVID-19, the event was hosted virtually by members of the Leidos team, Rear Adm. Nevin Carr, U.S. Navy (Ret) and Rear Adm. Tony Kurta, U.S. Navy (Ret).

The Anchor Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships to eligible family members of active duty, retired, honorably discharged or deceased Surface Navy personnel. Recipients (both children and spouses) are selected on the basis of academic performance, character, extracurricular activities and financial needs.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

