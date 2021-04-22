Leidos Recognized in 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has received the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance and commitment to the public sector as part of Splunk's Partner+ Program. The 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Splunk partner that is the top revenue and value-generating Systems Integrator. Leidos won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic creating telehealth performance monitoring dashboards for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"This award is a testament to our focus on innovation and the dedicated Leidos experts who persevered despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "We appreciate this recognition and continuing our work with Splunk to find new innovations and solutions for our customers."

"Congratulations to Leidos for being named the 2021 Public Sector SI Partner of the Year," said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners, Splunk. "The 2021 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners like Leidos that deliver successful business outcomes, as well as help our public sector customers leverage Splunk's Data-to-Everything Platform to drive value and unlock insights. Additionally, Leidos shares our commitment of prioritizing customer success."

When the global pandemic first took hold in March of 2020, Systems Made Simple (SMS), a Leidos company, worked with VA to design and implement dashboards on the Splunk platform. These were used to monitor VA's telehealth system, known as VA Video Connect. As the pandemic shut down in-person gatherings, the telehealth system took on a ten-fold increase in volume. The SMS dashboards enabled VA to examine data from 10 different sources and analyze over 72 million events daily. VA continues to utilize this data to reduce connection errors, which have dwindled from as many as 1,000 per day to fewer than 10.

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize companies within the Splunk ecosystem for executing industry-leading business practices and their dedication to constant collaboration. All award recipients were selected by a group of Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

