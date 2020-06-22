Leidos to Establish New, State-of-the-Art Consolidated Mail Pharmacy for Veterans

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a new contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to design and implement a regional consolidated mail outpatient pharmacy system (CMOP). The standard contract holds a total approximate value of $79 million and includes a two-year period of performance followed by 20 three-month option periods. Work will be performed in Shawnee, Kan.

"We are excited to build on our six-year legacy supporting the VA's national pharmacy systems," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos Military and Veterans Health Solutions senior vice president. "This contract accelerates the VA's mission to modernize their pharmacy infrastructure through an integrated, automated pharmacy system with cutting-edge technology and superior integration services. Leidos looks forward to enabling VA CMOPs to achieve their growth goals, meet patient safety requirements, and maintain extremely high quality."

Leidos will establish a new, state-of-the-art CMOP for the VA to replace its legacy Leavenworth, Kan. facility. The company will provide a highly-automated capability that uses robotic devices and conveyor systems to accurately fill and ship more than 80,000 prescriptions per day for U.S. military veterans and other eligible patients. The Leidos team will build and maintain an end-to-end automated prescription fulfillment system that provides reliable production processes, increased efficiencies of scale, and robust platforms for future use.

This release does not, in any respect, state or imply the Department of Veterans Affairs' approval or endorsement of Leidos' products or services nor does it state or imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs considers Leidos' products or services superior to other products or services.

