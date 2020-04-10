Leidos to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) will host its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held in a virtual format only at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person.

As described in the previously-distributed proxy materials, stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 10, 2020, are entitled to attend the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LDOS2020, stockholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability of proxy materials previously received.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Leidos urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

