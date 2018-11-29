Leidos to Implement Cloud-Based Solutions to Help Modernize Federal Trade Commission's IT Services

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was selected as one of the awardees for the FTC Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to help modernize its IT infrastructure and related services. The multiple-award BPA has an estimated total value of $100 million over a 5-year period of performance.

Leidos will apply user-centric design and agile implementation to help provide the FTC's ITSS program a secure, rapidly scalable, and interoperable IT infrastructure. Also as part of its task, Leidos will leverage shared staff, services, and solutions across multiple government programs the company supports to proactively offer and implement proven IT solutions and best practices to lower costs and risks for FTC.



"Leidos has partnered with the FTC for nearly 20 years," said Angie Heise, Leidos Civil Group President. "That experience and our approach to providing tailored enterprise IT solutions allows our customers' to meet their modernization goals for their most critical and unique missions. This award not only expands our existing footprint supporting the FTC, but also further enhances our ability to implement secure, cloud-based solutions and shared services that create efficiencies."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Erin Tindell

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6996

Koskovichm@Leidos.com Tindelle@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

