Leidos to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Live Audio Webcast Available on September 7th, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET

News provided by

Leidos

06:45 ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE : LDOS ), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology company, will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY.  

Jim Reagan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, with a replay option available for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contacts:                    

Media:         

Investors:

Melissa Koskovich

Kelly P. Hernandez

571-526-6851      

571-526-6404

koskovichm@leidos.com   

ir@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

Also from this source

Aug 21, 2018, 16:15 ET Leidos to Provide U.S. Air Force F-16 Avionics Product Support...

Aug 07, 2018, 16:15 ET Leidos Awarded Social Security Administration Contracts for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Leidos to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

News provided by

Leidos

06:45 ET