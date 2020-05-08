Leidos To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2020

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will attend the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2020 webcast.

James C. Reagan, Leidos Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2019. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

