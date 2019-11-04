Leidos to Provide Support Services for the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network

RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new task order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide support services for the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). The single-award, time and materials task order has a one-year base period of performance, followed by four one-year options, and a total approximate value of $60 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Atlanta.

The CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network is the nation's most widely used healthcare-associated infection (HAI) tracking system. HAIs affect millions annually in the United States causing injury and death. In addition, costs to healthcare systems alone run into the billions of dollars. Under the task order, Leidos will provide full product lifecycle support for the NHSN system including product management, architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, maintenance, user support, message processing, documentation, and project management. The Leidos team will also provide support for HAI protocol development; training on HAI definitions and the use of NHSN; and data quality management best practices to support HAI surveillance and data reporting.

"Reducing HAI morbidity and mortality is both an economic and a moral imperative," said Doreen Cohen, senior vice president of Leidos Government Health and Safety Solutions. "This important work further cements Leidos' position supporting our customers' missions at the intersection of health, science, and technology."

