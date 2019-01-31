Leidos to Showcase Healthcare Transformation Solutions at HIMSS19

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced the company will showcase its solutions for hospitals, health systems, and government customers during the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference February 11-15 in Orlando.

Leidos will have a series of demos and theater sessions each day at booth #1209 about its capabilities and solutions for hospitals, commercial health systems, healthcare information systems, health plans, payers, and providers.

Connecting Points of Care

Daily theater sessions that include "Healthcare Technology Integration: careC2: Technology that Drives Action and Engagement" ; and "Care Coordination: careC2 Pathways: Episode and Condition Management"

; and A 15-minute Patient Engagement Summit presentation on "Technology that Connects People, Systems & Settings to Drive Action and Engagement"

careC2 patient care coordination application demos on request

Modernizing Enterprise IT

Daily theater sessions that include "Cybersecurity: A Simple Solution to a Complex Problem: How Tools and Technology Can Simplify the Endpoint Device Security Challenge" and "MHS Genesis: Wave 1 Deployment strategy"

and Demos on "Securing & Optimizing IT in the Digital Age"

Transforming Performance

Daily theater sessions on " Performance Transformation: Vectors of Change: Four Steps to Improving Value-Based Outcomes. An integrated, Data-Driven Approach to Improve Clinical and Operational Performance," and "Population Health: Transforming Public Health Through Deeper Analytical Insights"

and Demos "Uncover Hidden MACRA Quality Measures" and "Actionable Insights to Improve Outcomes," a use case featuring the Collaborative Advanced Analytics & Data Sharing Platform (CAADS)"

"The healthcare industry is undergoing transformation on so many levels – it is transitioning from being strictly business focused to being more consumer focused," said Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group President. "We're focused on providing 360 degree solutions that transform the healthcare industry from the research bench to the patient's bedside. We're excited to showcase our real results in the areas of connecting points of care, modernizing enterprise IT, and transforming performance."

Recognized as a Top 10 Health IT provider, Leidos draws on decades of success to deliver a range of solutions and services designed to meet the healthcare challenges of today. The company has a deep history of providing a range of customizable, scalable innovative solutions and services to hospitals, health systems, biomedical organizations, and every U.S. federal agency focused on health. For more information about how Leidos is transforming healthcare visit the HIMSS19 webpage, visit the company's booth #1209, or click here.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

