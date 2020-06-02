Leidos Wins 2020 Halo Social Impact Award

RESTON, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been named a 2020 Gold Halo Award winner by Engage for Good. Leidos was recognized for the company's Truth About Opioids initiative - a public education campaign focused on preventing and reducing the misuse of opioids among children and young adults.

"Leidos is honored to receive this recognition and join Truth Initiative® in fighting opioid addiction," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "The Halo Award reflects our commitment to helping families and communities heal while also strengthening prevention efforts and helping to educate the next generation. We look forward to continuing this important work and accelerating our efforts to end the opioid epidemic."

"If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's the importance of companies leading with purpose. For examples of such efforts, look no further than this year's Halo Award winners, which we hold up as best-in-class social impact programs," said David Hessekiel, Engage for Good President. "Recipients such as the Truth About Opioids, a partnership between Leidos and Truth Initiative® provide a tangible example of effective and innovative purpose-driven efforts and demonstrate the power of companies and causes collaborating to create meaningful business and social returns."

The Halo Awards are North America's highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause-marketing efforts. Since 2018, Leidos has worked with Truth Initiative® toward the shared goal of combatting the opioid epidemic. Truth Initiative® is America's largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to making the use of tobacco and other substances a thing of the past.

As part of this collaborative effort, Leidos funded research for the Truth About Opioids campaign, which helps young people understand the dangers of opioid abuse, risk of addiction, and ways to solve the crisis. Since launching the campaign, results have shown positive changes in the attitude about opioids, including increased risk perception of opioid misuse, a greater likelihood of potential users seeking more information about prescription opioids, and a willingness to join a movement to help end the opioid epidemic.

A total of 28 category awards were given out to programs at this year's Engage for Good Virtual Conference which took place online on May 28th, 2020. The full list of Halo Award winners can be seen at http://www.engageforgood.com/halo-awards.

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts.

A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good's offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

