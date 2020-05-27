Leif Partners With NexGenT And Arranges $6 Million In Financing To Expand Education Opportunities Through Outcomes-Aligned Education Finance

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leif, the market's full-service Income Share Agreement Management Platform, today announced a growth financing agreement with leading network engineering and cyber security training platform NexGenT. The capital provided through the agreement will allow NexGenT to scale access to its Zero To Engineer programs through a new outcomes-aligned education financing option.

"The demand for network engineering and cyber security professionals continues to rapidly grow. NexGenT has a proven history of generating positive career outcomes for its students. We are proud to partner with NexGenT to help them expand access to their programs that get students career-ready and prepared to succeed in today's economy," commented Leif Founder and CEO Jeffrey Groeber.

Founded by two Air Force veterans, NexGenT has developed a new training framework that takes students with no prior experience or formal higher education from Zero To Engineer within 6 months. The programs leverage the military-style training philosophy of job readiness with decades of network engineering and cybersecurity experience. The Zero To Engineer™ training framework places people into careers more quickly and more effectively than ever before.

"NexGenT's mission is to close the skills gap across network engineering, cybersecurity and other technical fields. The ability to offer a $0 upfront tuition financing option across all of our Zero To Engineer™ programs will allow us to reach even more people, including the millions of workers who have been displaced by COVID-19," said NexGenT Founder and CEO Terry Kim. "Our ISA offering powered by Leif will enable us to increase our enrollments and access to our programs."

As the Leif platform continues to grow and expand, the company has partnered with over 150 institutions to offer more than 12,000 students an incentive-aligned form of education finance. Leif partners with schools that focus on the success of their students first to create the best outcomes for these individuals.

On average, Leif's partner schools have seen increases of 86% in qualified applications. The platform provides schools with an all-in-one ISA solution that offers custom-designed programs, implementation and launch support, regulatory consulting, income verification and payment management, and scalable growth financing solutions.

About Leif :

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, program management, and financing of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools and mission-aligned financing partners to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance. Learn more at leif.org.

About NexGenT

NexGenT is a leading network engineering and cyber security training platform. NexGenT's vision is to empower anyone, anywhere to access the technical education they need to develop meaningful careers in the new economy. Their mission is to help millions of people transition into secure tech jobs over the next decade. In an era where 47% of traditional jobs will disappear over the next 25 years, and millions of technical jobs will be unfilled in the next decade, NexGenT has an exciting opportunity to help empower a new generation of workers to thrive and flourish in their careers.

SOURCE Leif

Related Links

http://leif.org

