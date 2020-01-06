Leimberg Information Services Introduces Comprehensive Suite of Tools to Help Advisors Navigate the SECURE Act

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leimberg Information Systems, Inc. (LISI) announced today that it introduced an industry-leading suite of educational tools to help financial advisors provide timely advice to clients impacted by the SECURE Act's 10-year distribution rule.

LISI is 1st to Market with Comprehensive Suite of 4 SECURE Act Analyzer Tools

The SECURE Act that went into effect on Jan. 1 drastically changed the RMD rules with respect to inherited IRAs and other retirement plans, and has forced attorneys, CPAs and other advisors to quickly understand the planning implications of the switch from life expectancy distributions allowed under prior law to the SECURE Act's harsh 10-year distribution rule.

LISI collaborated with Bob Keebler (named by CPA Magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential CPAs in the United States) to develop its first-to-market set of SECURE Act tools that includes:

1) Educational webinars,

2) Customizable PowerPoint decks to help explain the changes to clients, and

3) A suite of four software tools designed to provide answers to every clients' critical SECURE Act questions, including: How Does an "Old" Stretch IRA Compare vs. the New 10 Year Rule?, Should My Client Do a Roth IRA Conversion?, Should My Client Do an IRA Relocation?, and Should My Client Leave Their IRA to a CRT?

All of these tools are demonstrated by Bob on SecureAct.tv.

Advisors can find these resources by clicking the hyperlinks embedded above, and additional SECURE Act information can be found on LISI's webinar homepage.

About Leimberg Information Services, Inc.

Leimberg Information Services, Inc (LISI) is a monthly subscription service providing financial service professionals fast, frank, and incisive analysis of proposed and recent legislation, regulations, cases, and rulings by noted industry experts. LISI Webinars was launched in May of 2017 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing webinar education providers to attorneys and CPAs in the country.

