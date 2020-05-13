Leiters Awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement by Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

DENVER, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters announced today that it has entered into a strategic arrangement with the newly reorganized group purchasing organization affiliate of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (CPS), Comprehensive Purchasing Alliance, LLC (CPA), to be the leading 503B service provider to CPA's hospital members.

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a market leading FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. Leiters provides outsourced medications across the continuum of healthcare including, hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices and clinics.

Through this agreement, Leiters will provide CPA members with its full portfolio of 503B compounded sterile preparations including operating room products such as pre-filled syringes, pain medicines, and a pharmacy fill service for the ON-Q* Pain Relief system. Also covered by the agreement are ophthalmology medicines, including FDA-compliant repackaged Avastin®.

"CPS did its homework and selected Leiters based on quality and reliability of supply plus our ever-expanding portfolio. We are excited to be strategically aligned with CPS and their GPO, Comprehensive Purchasing Alliance, LLC, to service their members and deliver quality ready-to-use pharmaceuticals," said Marc Mullen, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Leiters.

CPS is one of the nation's leading provider of pharmacy solutions supporting pharmacy leadership by providing optimized pharmacy best practices and innovative technology solutions. CPS was founded nearly 50 years ago, employs over 2,500 pharmacy experts and serves over 800 U.S. hospitals.

"The high quality of compounded sterile products and competitive prices that Leiters provides means that we can deliver these medications to our clients reliably and cost effectively," said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. "This is another example of CPS' commitment to create value for our clients through opportunities such as our GPO."

"We look forward to working with Leiters to provide greater access and improved service for compounded and ready-made pharmaceuticals through our Comprehensive Purchasing Alliance," said Mike VanderPol, Division Vice President of Purchasing for CPS.

About Leiters

Leiters, founded in 1926, is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. We are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high quality outsourced medications. Our team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. We combine a highly experienced team, with robust processes, in a new state-of-the-art outsourcing facility, to ensure delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about how we're Compounding Health™ please visit www.leiters.com

Contact:

Kari Cashmore, Leiters

(720) 414-7216

[email protected]

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC is one of the nation's largest providers of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as hyperinflated drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness, interim leadership needs, and telepharmacy solutions. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

Contact:

Rod Recor, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC

(901) 748-0470

[email protected]

SOURCE Leiters

