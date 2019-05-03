Leiters Now Integrated into Besse Medical's Inventory Management Systems

Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality ophthalmology and hospital-based services is committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high-quality medications. Leiters provides a wide range of ophthalmic services to a broad spectrum of ophthalmology providers.

"Our mission at Leiters is to provide better medicine to more people," said Robin Smith Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Leiters. "We are excited to work with Besse Medical to combine our high-quality ophthalmic medicines with their market leading inventory management systems to provide a win-win for customers".

Besse Medical, an AmerisourceBergen company, is a specialty pharmaceutical supplier and solutions partner to physician practices. Besse Medical is fully committed to strengthening community practices through continued investment in inventory management and related practice technologies. It's essential for inventory and payment reconciliation systems to be integrated in a secure supply chain - PODIS Plus® and CubixxMD® do this seamlessly.

"At Besse Medical, we're always trying to find ways to create efficiencies and automations for our customers through inventory management," said Eric Besse, Vice President of Specialty Sales and Solutions at Besse Medical. "We are thrilled to integrate Leiters into our inventory management platforms and Syringe Tracking Program. This provides a streamlined workflow for Leiters' retinal surgery and ophthalmology customers by integrating ordering, serialization and tracking within CubixxMD and PODIS Plus."

About Leiters

About Besse Medical

Driven by a deep understanding of the vital care healthcare practitioners provide, Besse Medical, a part of AmerisourceBergen, accelerates access to the products, insights, technology and guidance that community physicians need to maximize practice performance and elevate the patient experience.

As a preferred specialty supplier and solutions partner, we go beyond the product, delivering the insights that create opportunities for growth; technology solutions that optimize critical areas of a practice; and guidance that leads to smarter reimbursement and financial decisions. Every time a practice engages with us, and in everything we do, our commitment to our founding principles is evident. It's our ambition to give physician practices peace of mind and time back to focus on patient care. For more information, visit besse.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

