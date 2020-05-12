LeithCars.com Bringing Local Racers to iRacing - NASCAR Provisional Series Champ to Race in Leith Direct 100

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeithCars.com is sponsoring a virtual race through the popular iRacing platform Tuesday night, May 12th at 7:45 pm EDT that will bring together real, local short-track drivers and track announcers. Drivers will compete on a virtual Southern National Motorsports Park.

NASCAR iRacing Provisional Series Champ Timmy Hill to Compete in Virtual Leith Direct 100.

When the green flag drops just before 8 pm Tuesday on the "LeithCars.com Leith Direct 100" you'll be able to watch all the virtual racing action "live" on MaxSpeedTV.com's YouTube channel. The race will feature a virtually created Southern National racetrack, a four-tenths mile oval located near Lucama, North Carolina. This local iRacing event will feature current or former race car drivers of both SNMP, and sister racetrack, Wake County Speedway (Garner, N.C.).

In addition to the local area race talent, a very special guest will be competing for the first-ever Leith Direct 100 virtual trophy Tuesday night, NASCAR driver Timmy Hill, who just won the "E-NASCAR" Provisional Series Championship on Saturday by finishing 2nd at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I am excited to race in the Leith Direct 100 iRacing event at Southern National," said Timmy Hill, driver of the real LeithCars.com number 66 Toyota at the upcoming Charlotte ROVAL in October. "It's going to be neat driving our special Leith Cars #woodywagon race car Tuesday night." – You'll have to watch the race live on YouTube to see what Timmy is referring to. Let's just say, his car won't look like his usual blue and white Leith Cars livery. He'll also be racing the number "56" which he normally runs on his NASCAR Truck Series race vehicle.

The LeithCars.com Leith Direct 100 will also feature real track announcers from Southern National and WCS to add to the virtual excitement.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for three years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

Contact:

Mark Arsen

Leith Marketing

(919) 832-3232

[email protected]

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Related Links

http://www.leithcars.com

