LeithCars.com Brings Raleigh R&B & Hip-Hop Artists Together for Holiday Inspired Music Video

You may know some of the show-stopping talent brought in for the project, (and wow, do they really bring it). Local music faves Imani Pressley (a Carolina Music Awards winner), Lena Jackson, DL Zene, Justin Mitchell and producer, J. Pelham, star in the video.

Even though there's no snow to dash through this time of year, there is a rather "dashing" Jaguar F-TYPE convertible in the video, courtesy of LeithCars.com, that features three-hundred-seventy-nine more ponies under its sleek bonnet than the one-horse open sleigh from yesteryear. "O'er the fields we go", (indeed), laughing all the way.

The entire performance was shot on-location in early October at The White Space studio in Raleigh and Jaguar Raleigh, and features an appearance by Carolina Waves founder, Mir.I.am who was responsible for bringing together this diverse group of rising R&B and Hip-hop stars. Producer J. Pelham, (who's also seen in the video behind the mixer), was tasked with putting a contemporary spin on the familiar "Jingle Bells" tune by creating his own uniquely flavored arrangement.

You can see the new "Jingle Bells" music video on Saturday, November 21st during the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh. The song will also be made available as a "free" mp3 download (after the parade broadcast) at LeithCars.com/JingleBells.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for four years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

