LeithCars.com, You Have Goat to be Kidding Me

To further spread the word about this phenomenal, local organization, LeithCars.com is sponsoring a live video stream of the Food Shuttle Goat Paddock. The goats are the Food Shuttle's mascots and are a popular attraction to the more than 2,000 volunteers that visit the farm annually.

The LeithCars.com Goat Paddock video stream went live on February 14th so everyone can fall in love with the Food Shuttle Goats. Click here to view the live stream:

https://www.leithcars.com/goatcamlive.html

Now, you can see what Nemoy, Sugar, Priscilla, and Olive are up to 24-hrs a day. We hope the live stream will increase awareness of both the Food Shuttle Farm, located near downtown Raleigh and the importance of growing fresh produce for hungry Triangle residents. The Food Shuttle harvested more than 30,000 pounds from its farm in 2018, eighty percent of which was directly distributed through its hunger relief programs.

The Food Shuttle Farm plays an integral role in the Triangle by growing and distributing fresh produce to those in need. The produce is available through the Food Shuttle's Grocery Bags for Seniors, School Pantries and Mobile Market programs. Twenty percent of the produce is sold to local restaurants such as Lucky 32 and Mandolin to help support farm operations.

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites for consumers searching for new, used, and Certified Pre- Owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Leith, Inc. is the parent company, operating over 30 automobile franchises in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, and Aberdeen, North Carolina featuring 23 automotive brands.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle pioneers innovative, transformative solutions designed to end hunger in our community. As a member of Feeding America, the Food Shuttle distributes nearly 6 million pounds of food per year, 35% of which is fresh produce. From Back Pack Buddies and School Pantries; Community Health Education and Mobile Markets; Catering and Culinary Job Training; to Urban Gardening and a 10-Acre Farm; they go directly to the point of need to empower people. They feed, teach, and grow to create a healthy and hunger-free North Carolina.

Contact:

Mark Arsen

(919) 832-3232

marsen@leithmarketingdept.com

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Related Links

http://www.leithcars.com

