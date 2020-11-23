Leju Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Issues Notice of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 13% year-on-year to $209.4 million .



- Revenues from e-commerce services increased by 12% year-on-year to $172.4 million .

- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 17% year-on-year to $36.7 million .



. - Revenues from e-commerce services increased by 12% year-on-year to . - Revenues from online advertising services increased by 17% year-on-year to . Net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $11.7 million , or $0.08 per diluted American depositary share ("ADS"), an increase of 5% from $11.2 million , or $0.08 per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2019 .

, or per diluted American depositary share ("ADS"), an increase of 5% from , or per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2019 Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $14.7 million , or $0.11 per diluted ADS, an increase of 4% from $14.1 million , or $0.10 per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 5% year-on-year to $489.1 million .



- Revenues from e-commerce services increased by 4% year-on-year to $377.8 million .

- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 9% year-on-year to $110.7 million .



. - Revenues from e-commerce services increased by 4% year-on-year to . - Revenues from online advertising services increased by 9% year-on-year to . Income from operations was $14.0 million , an increase of 61% from $8.7 million for the same period of 2019.

, an increase of 61% from for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $24.8 million , an increase of 25% from $19.9 million for the same period of 2019.

, an increase of 25% from for the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $13.2 million , or $0.10 per diluted ADS, an increase of 88% from $7.0 million , or $0.05 per diluted ADS for the same period of 2019.

, or per diluted ADS, an increase of 88% from , or per diluted ADS for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $21.9 million , or $0.16 per diluted ADS, an increase of 38% from $15.9 million , or $0.12 per diluted ADS for the same period of 2019.

[1] Leju uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) income (loss) from operations, (2) net income (loss), (3) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders, (4) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per basic ADS, and (5) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below for more information about the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release.

"We maintained strong momentum for our business development in the third quarter as we realized healthy growth in our advertising and e-commerce business," said Mr. Geoffrey He, Leju's chief executive officer. "During the third quarter we successfully held our 'Suning & Leju 818 Summer Storm' sale. In September, our affiliate company E-House and Alibaba jointly launched the Tmall Housing platform and the real estate transaction cooperation mechanism or ETC. As part of this, Leju, together with Tmall Housing, Suning e-buy and E-House, jointly launched the 'Double 11 - Tmall Housing 10 Billion Subsidy' promotion during the Double 11 period. These activities have received strong industry recognition, especially the "Double 11" promotion, which involved 302 brands and over 2,000 real estate projects. The success of these activities further highlights Leju's multi-channel digital marketing capabilities, takes the development of our advertising and e-commerce business to the next level and further solidifies Leju's position in the real-estate marketing industry as the leader in providing comprehensive solutions throughout the value chain."

"In the fourth quarter, Leju will hold a series of influential annual events marking Double 12. We look forward to building on the momentum of Double 11, further enhancing our influence in the industry, increasing product innovation, and significantly improving the client coverage and service level as we end the year on a strong note and begin to prepare for 2021."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues were $209.4 million, an increase of 13% from $185.4 million for the same quarter of 2019, mainly due to an increase in revenues from e-commerce services and online advertising services.

Revenues from e-commerce services were $172.4 million, an increase of 12% from $153.4 million for the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the number of discount coupons redeemed.

Revenues from online advertising services were $36.7 million, an increase of 17% from $31.5 million for the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in property developers' demand for online advertising.

Revenues from listing services were $0.3 million, a decrease of 45% from $0.5 million for the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand.

Cost of revenues was $14.8 million, an increase of 12% from $13.2 million for the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms related to the Company's online advertising business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $181.8 million, an increase of 16% from $157.0 million for the same quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to the Company's e-commerce business.

Income from operations was $12.9 million, a decrease of 18% from $15.8 million for the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $16.6 million, a decrease of 15% from $19.5 million for the same quarter of 2019.

Net income was $11.9 million, an increase of 5% from $11.3 million for the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $14.9 million, an increase of 4% from $14.2 million for the same quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $11.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted ADS, an increase of 5% from $11.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $14.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted ADS, an increase of 4% from $14.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted ADS, for the same quarter of 2019.

First Nine Months 2020 Results

Total revenues were $489.1 million, an increase of 5% from $465.8 million for the same period of 2019, mainly due to an increase in revenues from e-commerce services and online advertising services.

Revenues from e-commerce services were $377.8 million, an increase of 4% from $362.6 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the number of discount coupons redeemed, partially offset by a decrease in the average price per discount coupon redeemed.

Revenues from online advertising services were $110.7 million, an increase of 9% from $101.8 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in property developers' demand for online advertising.

Revenues from listing services were $0.6 million, a decrease of 54% from $1.4 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand.

Cost of revenues was $56.0 million, an increase of 2% from $55.1 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to increased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms related to the Company's online advertising business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $419.5 million, an increase of 4% from $403.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to the Company's e-commerce business.

Income from operations was $14.0 million, an increase of 61% from $8.7 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $24.8 million, an increase of 25% from $19.9 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income was $13.8 million, an increase of 87% from $7.4 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $22.5 million, an increase of 38% from $16.2 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $13.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted ADS, an increase of 88% from $7.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted ADS for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $21.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted ADS, an increase of 38% from $15.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted ADS for the same period of 2019.

Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $273.8 million.

Third quarter 2020 net cash used in operating activities was $4.4 million, primarily comprised of a decrease in amounts due to related parties of $30.7 million, an increase in amounts due from related parties of $16.3 million and an increase in accounts receivable of $15.3 million, partially offset by non-GAAP net income of $14.9 million, an increase in other current liabilities and accrued expenses of $23.1 million, an increase in income tax payable and other tax payable of $7.7 million, and a decrease in customer deposits of $12.0 million.

Business Outlook

The Company estimates that its total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be approximately $230 million to $250 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 1% to 10% from $226.8 million in the same quarter in 2019. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Leju to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 21, 2020

Leju announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at Room 1120, 11/F, Yinli Building, No. 383 Guangyan Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on December 21, 2020 at 10:00AM (local time). No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's ADSs to discuss Company affairs with management.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on November 30, 2020 (Eastern Daylight Time) are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at http://ir.leju.com.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Leju may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Leju's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained, either expressly or impliedly, in any of the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in China's real estate market; the highly regulated nature of, and government measures affecting, the real estate and internet industries in China; Leju's ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; its ability to continue to develop and expand its content, service offerings and features, and to develop or incorporate the technologies that support them; its reliance on SINA and others with which it has developed, or may develop in the future, strategic partnerships; substantial revenue contribution from a limited number of real estate markets; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry of Leju. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Leju's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Leju uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) income (loss) from operations, (2) net income (loss), (3) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders, (4) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per basic ADS, and (5) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Leju believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding its operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which may not be indicative of Leju's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Leju's historical performance and assist its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions may continue to exist in Leju's business for the foreseeable future. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial measures and their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



December 31,

September 30,

2019

2020 ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

159,012





270,840

Restricted cash

—





2,993

Accounts receivable, net

147,638





202,824

Contract assets

830





604

Marketable securities

3,438





4,406

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,436





6,285

Customer deposits

57,174





11,107

Amounts due from related parties

9,673





17,653

Total current assets

383,201





516,712

Property and equipment, net

18,108





16,813

Intangible assets, net

45,581





36,926

Right-of-use assets

26,776





25,651

Investment in affiliates

53





22

Deferred tax assets

49,311





50,513

Other non-current assets

1,450





1,339

Total assets

524,480





647,976

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

1,523





4,141

Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

32,787





29,766

Income tax payable

56,691





62,473

Other tax payable

20,056





23,068

Amounts due to related parties

4,407





23,401

Advance from customers

34,246





104,512

Lease liabilities, current

5,189





5,390

Accrued marketing and advertising expenses

49,830





61,486

Other current liabilities

32,784





25,778

Total current liabilities

237,513





340,015

Lease liabilities, non-current

22,866





21,659

Deferred tax liabilities

11,742





12,028

Total liabilities

272,121





373,702

Shareholders' Equity













Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value): 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 135,812,719 and 136,290,356 shares issued and

outstanding, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30,

2020, respectively

136





136

Additional paid-in capital

796,192





798,791

Accumulated deficit

(517,303)





(504,119)

Subscription receivables

—





(19)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,624)





(18,276)

Total Leju Holdings Limited shareholders' equity

255,401





276,513

Non-controlling interests

(3,042)





(2,239)

Total equity

252,359





274,274

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

524,480





647,976



LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020































Revenues





























E-commerce

153,428





172,385





362,642





377,833

Online advertising

31,466





36,729





101,798





110,658

Listing

505





279





1,357





618

Total net revenues

185,399





209,393





465,797





489,109

Cost of revenues

(13,237)





(14,832)





(55,068)





(55,970)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(156,977)





(181,781)





(402,994)





(419,451)

Other operating income, net

590





87





958





332

Income from operations

15,775





12,867





8,693





14,020

































Interest income (expenses), net

(543)





1,851





42





2,550

Other income (loss), net

(191)





907





1,102





1,620

Income before taxes and income (loss) from

equity in affiliates

15,041





15,625





9,837





18,190

Income tax expenses

(3,776)





(3,763)





(2,469)





(4,381)

Income before income (loss) from equity in

affiliates

11,265





11,862





7,368





13,809

Income (loss) from equity in affiliates, net of tax

of nil

15





(9)





(11)





(31)

Net income

11,280





11,853





7,357





13,778

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

121





161





337





594

Net income attributable to Leju Holdings

Limited shareholders

11,159





11,692





7,020





13,184

































Earnings per share:





























Basic

0.08





0.09





0.05





0.10

Diluted

0.08





0.08





0.05





0.10

Shares used in computation of earnings per ADS:





























Basic

135,765,158





136,191,411





135,764,361





135,991,548

Diluted

135,769,998





138,366,523





135,767,912





136,815,220

































The conversion of functional currency Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into reporting currency USD amounts

is based on the rate of USD1 = RMB6.8101 on September 30, 2020 and USD1 = RMB7.0177 for the nine

months ended September 30, 2020.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended



Nine months ended

September 30,



September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020































Net income

11,280





11,853





7,357





13,778

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil





























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,310)





8,601





(5,781)





5,322

































Comprehensive income

5,970





20,454





1,576





19,100

































Less: Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests

161





104





377





568

































Comprehensive income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders

5,809





20,350





1,199





18,532



































LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per ADS data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020























GAAP income from operations

15,775



12,867



8,693



14,020

Share-based compensation expense

599



1,046



1,770



2,282

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

3,153



2,640



9,459



8,541

Non-GAAP income from operations

19,527



16,553



19,922



24,843



























GAAP net income

11,280



11,853



7,357



13,778

Share-based compensation expense

599



1,046



1,770



2,282

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions

3,153



2,640



9,459



8,541

Income tax benefits:























Current

—



—



—



—

Deferred[2]

(788)



(660)



(2,364)



(2,136)

Non-GAAP net income

14,244



14,879



16,222



22,465



























Net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited

shareholder

11,159



11,692



7,020



13,184

Share-based compensation expense

(net of non-controlling interests)

599



1,046



1,770



2,282

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions (net of non-controlling interests)

3,153



2,640



9,459



8,541

Income tax benefits:























Current

—



—



—



—

Deferred

(788)



(660)



(2,364)



(2,136)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings

Limited shareholders

14,123



14,718



15,885



21,871



























GAAP net income per ADS — basic

0.08



0.09



0.05



0.10



























GAAP net income per ADS — diluted

0.08



0.08



0.05



0.10



























Non-GAAP net income per ADS — basic

0.10



0.11



0.12



0.16



























Non-GAAP net income per ADS — diluted

0.10



0.11



0.12



0.16



























Shares used in calculating basic GAAP / non-GAAP net

income attributable to shareholders per ADS

135,765,158



136,191,411



135,764,361



135,991,548



























Shares used in calculating diluted GAAP / non-GAAP net

income attributable to shareholders per ADS

135,769,998



138,366,523



135,767,912



136,815,220





















































[2] Amount represents the realization of deferred tax liabilities recognized for the temporary difference between the tax

basis of intangible assets recognized from acquisitions and their reported amounts in the financial statements. The

income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense is nil.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED SELECTED OPERATING DATA





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2020

2019

2020

































Operating data for e-commerce services































Number of discount coupons issued to

prospective purchasers (number of

transactions)



73,259





66,415





167,628





160,630

Number of discount coupons redeemed (number

of transactions)



51,400





57,934





107,194





125,202





































