Leju to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 19, 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading online-to-offline ("O2O") real estate services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2018 before the U.S. markets open on November 19, 2018.

Leju's management will host an earnings conference call on November 19, 2018 at 7 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 370 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

