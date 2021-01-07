L.E.K. Consulting Announces 18 Global Partner Promotions

BOSTON AND LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting, a global management consulting firm, has announced 18 new partners. The promotions strengthen the expertise and value that L.E.K. provides to clients across multiple industry sectors and geographies.

"Over the past year, our teams at L.E.K. have performed in extraordinary ways under profoundly challenging circumstances — in society, individuals' lives and the business world. The resilience and ingenuity that all of our people have demonstrated and applied to our work with clients stand out. So it is with deep gratitude and a sense of honor that we announce our newest partner promotions. Over the years, including the very long 2020, these colleagues have helped our clients achieve outstanding results and contributed to the growth and expanded capabilities of our firm and our people," said Stuart Jackson, Global Managing Partner.

L.E.K.'s new partners are as follows:

Sinho Bae, a founding member of the Seoul office, advises clients on corporate growth strategies and M&A across different industries, mainly in the consumer sector. Bae has particular expertise in value creation across the full M&A transaction cycle. Prior to joining L.E.K. in 2013, he worked for Monitor Group Seoul (currently Monitor Deloitte). Bae holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA in sociology from Seoul National University.

Jean-Guillaume Bayada is a member of the European Healthcare practice. Based in the Paris office, he has more than 10 years of experience advising senior executive leadership of healthcare and medtech companies on growth strategy, market access strategy and transformation projects. He also provides transaction and post-merger support on both the buy and sell side. Bayada holds a Master in Management from ESSEC Business School.

TJ Bilodeau, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Healthcare practice. He supports clients across the healthcare industry, with a focus on growth strategy for emerging and midsize biopharmas. He has extensive experience in commercialization strategy, portfolio optimization, transaction support and broader strategic planning. He recently led L.E.K.'s global Healthcare Insights Center and remains on its steering committee. TJ is a member of the board of directors at Medicines for Humanity, a nonprofit organization focused on child and maternal health. He holds a BA in government from Harvard College.

Paul Bromfield, based in the New York office, is an industrial sector specialist focused on building products and construction. With over 20 years of experience, Bromfield has a strong record of helping companies accelerate growth and drive major change, including product and service innovation, multi-channel strategy, digital acceleration and diversification through M&A and new ventures. Prior to joining L.E.K., he was CMO, head of corporate development and a GM/business unit leader at GAF. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in economics and politics from Oxford University.

Amanda Davis Winters is a member of the Industrials practice, focusing on packaging, chemicals and environmental services. Based in the New York office, she has deep expertise in market entry strategy, market segment prioritization, go-to-market and commercial planning, inorganic growth strategy and both buy- and sell-side diligence. She holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BA in psychology and communication from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lauren DeVestern, based in the Boston office, is a member of the Consumer and Retail practice. A thought leader on pet industry dynamics, she leads L.E.K.'s Pet practice, advising industry clients on issue ranging from growth and channel/go-to-market strategy to brand positioning and M&A support. Lauren joined L.E.K. in 2010 and is a frequent participant in industry events and conferences. The recipient of Consulting Magazine's 2020 Rising Stars Award, she received a BA in economics from Barnard College.

Aakash Gandhi is based in the Sydney office. With over 20 years of experience across technology and telecommunications, he has particular expertise in cloud computing, software/SaaS, data and analytics, digitization, communications (telecom, satellites, submarine cables) and data centers. Prior to L.E.K., he held senior leadership roles at Telstra, Optus, Infoplex, Bulletproof and HorizonX. Gandhi holds a Bachelor's degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from MIT, University of Pune, India; an MS in network systems from Swinburne University of Technology and an Executive MBA from AGSM.

Amar Gujral, based in the Houston office, is a member of the Energy & Environment practice. He works with clients on growth strategy, new product commercialization and M&A transaction support, and brings deep expertise across power, renewables, energy transition, oilfield services and downstream fuels. Before joining L.E.K., Gujral was an engagement manager on the energy team at Strategy& and an equity research analyst at Guggenheim Partners. He holds MS degrees from the Colorado School of Mines and IFP School and a BA in engineering from Lafayette College.

Tian Han is a member of the Life Sciences practice. Based in the Los Angeles office, he specializes in precision medicine, advanced diagnostics, life science research tools and advanced therapeutic bioprocessing. Since joining L.E.K. in 2008, Han advises clients on corporate and business strategy, product strategy, commercial planning and transaction support. Han received a Masters of Applied Life Sciences from the Keck Graduate Institute.

Geoff McQueen, based in the Los Angeles office, is part of the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) and Consumer practices. McQueen advises clients on growth strategies, international market expansion, new product launches, M&A and digital transformation. His expertise spans digital sport and over-the-top (OTT) media, digital fitness, pricing and live events strategies. Prior to L.E.K., McQueen spent five years in the Tampa Bay Rays' corporate partnerships department. He holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tim O'Neil, based in the Chicago office, advises clients on growth strategy, pricing strategy and mergers and acquisitions projects related to building products and construction services. He joined L.E.K. as a Consultant in 2013, then from 2015-17 he worked in strategy and business development at James Hardie Building Products before rejoining L.E.K. in 2018. O'Neil earned his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management and holds a BA in finance from the University of Illinois.

Dominic Perrett is a leader in the firm's Tech practice, having led over 100 engagements in the sector. Based in the San Francisco office, he advises corporate and private equity clients on long-term growth strategies, new product expansion opportunities, transactions, pricing and customer segmentation. His expertise spans technology infrastructure, IT services, data management, cloud networks and security. Perrett holds a BA from the University of Cambridge.

Michael Ringleb, based in the Munich office, focuses on the industrial and technology sectors, including industrial equipment and services, packaging, energy and environment, software and IT infrastructure components. He advises clients on issues including growth strategy development, commercial and financial diagnostics, organizational strategy and organizational agility. He also has significant experience in transaction support on both the buy- and sell-side. Ringleb holds an MS in business management from EDHEC Business School.

Stephen Roper is based in the London office and a member of the European Healthcare practice. He focuses on the life sciences sector, with extensive experience in strategic and transaction-related assignments for pharma, biotech and diagnostics companies, as well as contract services providers and investors. Roper advises clients on growth strategy, opportunity assessment, revenue forecasting and valuation, indication prioritization, commercial due diligence and acquisition screening. He holds a Ph.D. in Developmental Genetics and an MA in Natural Sciences, both from the University of Cambridge.

Emile Santos, based in the New York office, leads teams serving consumer products, health and wellness, retail and automotive clients. His expertise includes consumer-led growth strategy, consumer insights and segmentation, brand positioning, customer experience and loyalty, new product development and financial forecasting. Santos has been with L.E.K. since 2006 and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a BA in economics and operations research from Columbia University.

Arathi Sasidharan, based in the Singapore office, is a leader in the Asia-Pacific Life Sciences and Healthcare practice. She advises pharmaceutical companies on navigating the Southeast Asian and broader Asia-Pacific healthcare landscape, and has particular expertise in growth strategy, go-to-market planning, product launch, commercial model development, digital health opportunities and M&A. Sasidharan earned an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Gold Medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, India.

Rebecca Scottorn, based in the London office, is a member of the global Industrials practice focusing on building and construction, industrial technology and energy and environment sectors. A leader of L.E.K.'s work on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) and sustainability strategy development, she advises clients on taking a holistic, commercial approach to sustainability and making the right strategic choices to realize value creation. Scottorn has an MA in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Evan Zeng is based in the Shanghai office. A member of the Life Sciences practice, he advises pharmaceutical, medical technology and health and wellness clients. Zeng holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and an MS from Stanford University, and is fluent in Mandarin and English.

